On Tuesday, BadgerBlitz.com will unveil its weekly personnel groupings as seen against the Wildcats, and in a hint of a preview, there were some interesting formations schemed out by head coach Paul Chryst and his staff. That included starting out the game in 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end, three wide receivers), and even deployed a 10 personnel (one running back, four wide receiver) look a couple of times.

Even within its standard 21 personnel (two running backs, one tight end) at times, Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan did not line up under center but was in shotgun or pistol formation.

By BadgerBlitz.com's unofficial account, 27 of UW's 33 offensive reps in the first half came out of shotgun or pistol formation -- compared to six under center.

We'll see just what Chryst and Wisconsin throw out on the field against Kent State, and if we see either more variations or a return to a stereotypically "normal" Badgers set of looks.