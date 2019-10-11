All-Out Blitz: Michigan State Spartans vs. Wisconsin Badgers
BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where we deliver what you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. Wisconsin finished up its non-conference slate last week, but the Badgers jump back into Big Ten play on Saturday against the Michigan State Spartans
QUICK PROGRAM FACTS
Head Coach: Mark Dantonio (111-53 at Michigan State; 13th year)
Location: East Lansing, Mich.
2018 Record: 7-6, 5-4 Big Ten
2019 Record: 4-2 overall, 2-1 Big Ten
All-time Record: 705-461-44 (60.1 winning percentage)
Rankings: N/A
Series vs. Wisconsin: 30-23
In Madison: 14-13
WHEN MICHIGAN STATE HAS THE BALL
|WISCONSIN
|2019 PFF Grade
|MICHIGAN STATE
|2019 PFF Grade
|
DE -- Isaiahh Loudermilk
|
67.2
|
LT -- Tyler Higby
|
50.1
|
NT -- Bryson Williams
|
75.8
|
LG -- Luke Campbell
|
66.1
|
DE -- Garrett Rand
|
60.2
|
C -- Matt Allen
|
61.8
|
OLB -- Zack Baun
|
91.1
|
RG -- Matt Carrick
|
51.8
|
ILB -- Chris Orr
|
84.6
|
RT -- Jordan Reid
|
46.8
|
ILB -- Jack Sanborn
|
77.4
|
QB -- Brian Lewerke
|
74.2
|
OLB -- Noah Burks
|
62.7
|
RB -- Elijah Collins
|
75.2
|
CB -- Faion Hicks
|
65.2
|
WR (X) -- Cody White
|
64.0
|
SS -- Reggie Pearson
|
62.9
|
WR (F) -- Darrell Stewart
|
79.2
|
FS -- Eric Burrell
|
73.0
|
WR (Z) -- C.J. Hayes
|
53.0
|
CB -- Deron Harrell
|
62.4
|
TE -- Matt Dotson/Matt Seybert
|
52.9/61.7
On Monday, inside linebacker Chris Orr complimented the Michigan State offense and the number of different schemes the Spartans can deploy.
"Definitely have some playmakers everywhere," Orr said. "They kind of just not clicking right now, that's the only thing. I know people like to knock their offense, but their offense, they have a really good scheme and really good players. All they have to do is put it together one week and they can be explosive, can be super explosive."
The Spartans average 392.2 yards of offense per game (131.7 rushing, 260.5 passing) and have only given up eight sacks through a half dozen contests. The unit is led by redshirt senior quarterback Brian Lewerke, who has completed 58.5 percent of his passes for 1,543 yards and 11 touchdowns to just two interceptions. He also has rushed for 143 yards as well.
In the backfield, redshirt freshman Elijah Collins has gained 476 yards on 5.3 yards per carry with three touchdowns. Wisconsin will have to keep an eye on wide receivers Darrell Stewart (41 receptions, 624 yards, four touchdowns) and Cody White (24 receptions, 299 yards, two touchdowns). The latter leads the Big Ten in receptions through six games this season.
Michigan State will come into Camp Randall Stadium to face a Wisconsin defense that ranks first in the FBS in several categories, including scoring defense (5.8 points per game), total defense (178.6 yards per game), passing yards allowed (131 yards per game) and team passing efficiency defense (78.3).
The Spartans will also have to contain a Badgers pass rush that boasts 21 sacks through five games -- two more than it's 2018 total. Redshirt senior Zack Baun currently ranks tied for sixth in the FBS with six sacks.
WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL
|WISCONSIN
|2019 PFF Grade
|MICHIGAN STATE
|2019 PFF Grade
|
LT -- Cole Van Lanen
|
77.1
|
DE -- Jacob Panasiuk
|
70.1
|
LG -- Jason Erdmann OR Kayden Lyles*
|
60.4/59.3
|
NT -- Raequan Williams
|
74.3
|
C -- Tyler Biadasz
|
72.7
|
DT -- Mike Panasiuk
|
78.2
|
RG -- Josh Seltzner OR Kayden Lyles*
|
63.8/59.3
|
DE -- Kenny Willekes
|
77.4
|
RT -- Logan Bruss
|
65.9
|
LB (STAR) -- Antjuan Simmons
|
72.1
|
QB -- Jack Coan
|
75.1
|
LB (MIKE) -- Joe Bachie
|
77.3
|
RB -- Jonathan Taylor
|
91.4
|
LB (SAM) -- Tyriq Thompson
|
68.5
|
FB -- John Chenal
|
71.6
|
S -- David Dowell
|
68.9
|
WR -- A.J. Taylor
|
65.3
|
S -- Xavier Henderson
|
66.5
|
WR -- Kendric Pryor
|
73.1
|
CB -- Josiah Scott
|
68.0
|
TE -- Jake Ferguson
|
58.6
|
CB -- Josh Butler
|
71.5
On the flip side, this should be another physical battle between two standout lines. Despite giving up 323 yards rushing to Ohio State last week, Michigan State still has only allowed an average of 100.3 yards per game on the ground this season and has given up 299.7 total yards per contest.
Center Tyler Biadasz and the Wisconsin offensive line will have to contend with linebackers Joe Bachie and Antjuan Simmons, who have combined for nearly 100 tackles (57 and 40, respectively). The former leads the conference in that category, while the two have also recorded 15.5 tackles for loss.
Not to mention, Kenny Willekes (41 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, 11 quarterback hurries) leads an impressive Spartans defensive line. Brothers Mike and Jacob Panasiuk have combined for 33 stops, 11.5 tackles for loss and three sacks, while nose tackle Raequan Williams already has five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks alone.
Wisconsin will look to establish junior running back Jonathan Taylor early on, as the Heisman Trophy candidate ranks second in the nation in rushing yards per game (149) but leads the FBS in total touchdowns (16 -- 12 rushing, four receiving). The Badgers average 254 rushing yards in their five contests so far this season.
Junior quarterback Jack Coan has completed 74.6 percent of his throws for 939 yards with seven touchdowns to just one interception. A key storyline may just be how the Sayville, N.Y., native performs if MSU contains the UW rushing attack and if he can find his wide receivers -- including Quintez Cephus (17 receptions, 263 yards, two touchdowns) and Kendric Pryor (seven receptions, 105 yards) -- when needed. Cornerback Josiah Scott already has recored 34 tackles, four pass breakups and leads the Spartans in interceptions (two).