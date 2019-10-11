BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where we deliver what you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. Wisconsin finished up its non-conference slate last week, but the Badgers jump back into Big Ten play on Saturday against the Michigan State Spartans

On Monday, inside linebacker Chris Orr complimented the Michigan State offense and the number of different schemes the Spartans can deploy.

"Definitely have some playmakers everywhere," Orr said. "They kind of just not clicking right now, that's the only thing. I know people like to knock their offense, but their offense, they have a really good scheme and really good players. All they have to do is put it together one week and they can be explosive, can be super explosive."

The Spartans average 392.2 yards of offense per game (131.7 rushing, 260.5 passing) and have only given up eight sacks through a half dozen contests. The unit is led by redshirt senior quarterback Brian Lewerke, who has completed 58.5 percent of his passes for 1,543 yards and 11 touchdowns to just two interceptions. He also has rushed for 143 yards as well.

In the backfield, redshirt freshman Elijah Collins has gained 476 yards on 5.3 yards per carry with three touchdowns. Wisconsin will have to keep an eye on wide receivers Darrell Stewart (41 receptions, 624 yards, four touchdowns) and Cody White (24 receptions, 299 yards, two touchdowns). The latter leads the Big Ten in receptions through six games this season.

Michigan State will come into Camp Randall Stadium to face a Wisconsin defense that ranks first in the FBS in several categories, including scoring defense (5.8 points per game), total defense (178.6 yards per game), passing yards allowed (131 yards per game) and team passing efficiency defense (78.3).

The Spartans will also have to contain a Badgers pass rush that boasts 21 sacks through five games -- two more than it's 2018 total. Redshirt senior Zack Baun currently ranks tied for sixth in the FBS with six sacks.