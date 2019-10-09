BadgerBlitz.com's weekly feature, "The 3Cs," returns for the 2019 season. The staff takes a look at one thing we're curious, confident and concerned about heading into Wisconsin's cross-divisional match-up against Michigan State. Editor and recruiting analyst Jon McNamara, senior writer Jake Kocorowski and staff writer Asher Low each give their thoughts on the aforementioned topics for this week's contest.

CURIOUS

McNamara: First off, it's surprising that these two teams have only played twice since Wisconsin's 42-39 win over Michigan State in the 2011 Big Ten Championship game. At that time, the Badgers and Spartans appeared to be setting the foundation for a nice cross-division rivalry. That said, I'm curious to see if Saturday can rekindle that fire for two teams who not only recruit many of the same prospects, but also go into the opposing team's state for talent on a yearly basis. For that to happen, though, the two programs would have to meet in Indianapolis, because the next time Michigan State is on the schedule won't be until 2022. Kocorowski: I’m curious to see just how Wisconsin's run game performs against Michigan State this weekend, and if the offensive line can assert itself like it did against Michigan earlier this season. Though the Spartans gave up 323 yards on 6.6 yards per carry to Ohio State last week, that defense still has held opposing ground games to a mere 100.3 yards per contest (and that includes the Buckeyes’ effort in the Horseshoe on Saturday). Likely it will be somewhere in between, but the Badgers need to control the line of scrimmage to come out with a cross-divisional win on Homecoming weekend. Low: Before Sparty’s lopsided loss to Ohio State this past Saturday, they ranked seventh in the nation in total defense. They have had success shutting down opponents passing games, and even held the Buckeyes to just 206 yards through the air. While that statistic was certainly influenced by OSU’s big lead, MSU has only allowed just over 199 passing yards per game through Week 6. I am interested to see how quarterback Jack Coan and the Wisconsin passing attack looks on key passing downs if the game stays tight.

CONFIDENT

McNamara: There are plenty of areas that are worthy of the "confidence" stamp, but I'm going with quarterback Jack Coan. The junior has just one interception so far through five games and is completing 74.56 percent of his passes. That's a pretty impressive clip who someone who had only a handful of starts under his belt heading into spring camp. If you're Wisconsin, you have to feel confident that Coan will make the right decisions and extend drives at the helm. Kocorowski: I’m still confident in this defense and how it will not take a single opponent for granted. Michigan State will provide a new set of challenges for Wisconsin with two receivers that have combined for 65 catches and almost 925 yards through six games, along with a running back in Elijah Collins who has gained over five yards per carry. For that matter, the Spartans have only allowed eight sacks this season -- four coming against Ohio State last week. However, the defensive unit appears ready to step up each week, and that has shown in leading the nation in scoring defense, total defense and team pass efficiency defense. It will be tougher sledding, but I do not think a different narrative will be told on Saturday. Low: Michigan State’s defensive numbers against the run looked good coming in to Saturday’s matchup against Ohio State. Then it met the second-best running back in the Big Ten, J.K. Dobbins. The star junior averaged over seven yards per carry on his way to 174 yards on the ground against the Spartans. There happens to be another sensational junior running back on the field this Saturday afternoon, as Jonathan Taylor will continue his Heisman Trophy pursuit.

CONCERNED