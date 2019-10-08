Before the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers take the field against the Michigan State Spartans, BadgerBlitz.com asks five burning questions about the cross-divisional matchup.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor scoring yet another touchdown during the 2019 season. (Darren Lee Photography)

1. Will Wisconsin's running game have success against Michigan State?

Make no mistake, the Spartans gave up 323 rushing yards on 6.6 yards per carry against the Ohio State Buckeyes last weekend in a 34-10 loss down in Columbus. Wisconsin comes into Homecoming weekend gaining 254 yards per contest on the ground, while running back Jonathan Taylor ranks second in the nation in rushing yards per game (149). The junior has gone over the century-mark in 10 consecutive games and leads the FBS in total touchdowns (16). Despite the big day by Ohio State, Michigan State (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) has only given up 100.3 rushing yards per contest through six games. MSU has not necessarily faced potent ground attacks previously against Tulsa, Western Michigan, Arizona State, Northwestern and Indiana, but it will be interesting to see just how successful UW can be in getting its Heisman-caliber back going. On Monday, center Tyler Biadasz noted the Spartans do a good job of making teams one-dimensional. "I think they're going to try to stop the run, first and foremost," Biadasz said. "I think that's what a lot of teams try to do, so we'll see. I think that maybe they'll pack the box a little bit heavier. I don't know what they're exactly gonna do. We've always had a good advantage of the games in the past and what we look on film. They could come out completely different, but we're going to prepare our best and be prepared for that if they do that. Whatever we have to do, transition out or whatever it is, we'll do it."

2. Can the Badgers' defense get to the quarterback?

Wisconsin has already surpassed its sack total from 2018 in just five games this season. Against Kent State last weekend, coordinator Jim Leonhard's unit recorded nine sacks -- including three from outside linebacker Zack Baun. The redshirt senior ranks tied for sixth in the nation in that category with six overall heading into Saturday's contest. UW currently ranks seventh in the nation in sacks per game (4.2), while nine different Badgers have recorded one so far. However, Michigan State has only allowed eight sacks total through six games. Four of those came from an Ohio State defense last weekend that has registered a whopping 28 so far halfway through its regular season. As has been the case through a handful of games so far, creating havoc in the backfield -- generating sacks and tackles for loss, which has led to key turnovers and even points on the scoreboard -- will be key for Wisconsin's defensive success to continue.

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan (Dan Sanger)

3. If the Spartans plug the gaps in the run game, can the Badgers' passing attack lead them to success?

Back to No. 1 on our list. If Michigan State contains Taylor and the ground game -- especially with the production seen from linebackers Joe Bachie and Antjuan Simmons (97 combined tackles, 15.5 combined tackles for loss) -- can junior quarterback Jack Coan and his receiving targets make the necessary plays to move the chains and find the end zone? Coan currently is averaging about 188 yards per game through the air, while the Spartans have allowed just under 200 per contest halfway through the regular season. After a tough performance against Northwestern, the Empire State native looked more in sync against Kent State, completing 12-of-15 passes for 134 yards with two touchdown passes. The quarterback's presence likely will be called upon to work to stretch the Spartans' defense and keep that unit honest. His success could very well dictate a significant portion of the game's outcome.

4. Will UW's secondary be tested more this week?

Wisconsin leads the nation in team pass efficiency defense (78.3) and pass defense (131.0 yards per game) through five games. Opposing offenses have completed just 44.6 percent of its passes, which also ranks first in the country, and the Badgers' secondary is averaging seven passes defended per contest (fourth in the FBS). This week might be the toughest test for Wisconsin's defensive backfield, however, as Michigan State comes into Madison averaging over 260 yards per game. Though he has completed under 59 percent of this throws, quarterback Brian Lewerke has thrown for over 1,500 yards with 11 touchdowns to just two interceptions. Senior Darrell Stewart, Jr. has already reeled in 41 receptions for 624 yards with four touchdowns. while junior Cody White has caught 24 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns. "Obviously, No. 25, he's a good receiver," Hicks said of Stewart. "I think he's like top in the nation as far as yards and targets and everything. They have good receivers. It's going to be a good challenge for us."

5. Will special teams on both sides play a role?