Senior writer Jake Kocorowski breaks down 10 things to watch for and know before the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers host the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin has faced Central Michigan, Michigan and will now take on Michigan State. BadgerBlitz.com has not necessarily mentioned this yet, but there are 10 players from the Wolverine State on Wisconsin's roster. According to UW, that's the second-largest number compared to in-state products (52).

Those include wide receivers A.J. Abbott, Taj Mustapha and Stephan Bracey, offensive linemen Logan Brown, Michael Furtney and David Moorman, linebackers Jaylan Franklin and Travis Wiltjer, and safeties Scott Nelson and Reggie Pearson.

According to Rivals, Michigan State offered six of those 10 -- Abbott, Mustapha, Brown, Furtney, Franklin and Nelson.