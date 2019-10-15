Inside Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, the Wisconsin Badgers took care of business on the offensive side of the ball in their 38-0 win over Michigan State.

Though the Spartans bottled up Jonathan Taylor individually, the team still ran for 222 yards while throwing for another 180 -- pretty balanced for a Paul Chyrst unit. Along with controlling the clock (39:10 to 20:50), Wisconsin racked up 22 first downs, converted on all four red zone opportunities (three touchdowns, one field goal) and stayed perfect on fourth downs this season.

Let's break down the personnel seen against Michigan State.