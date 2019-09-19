BadgerBlitz.com's weekly feature, "The 3 Cs," returns for the 2019 season. The staff takes a look at one thing we're curious, confident and concerned about heading into Wisconsin's Big Ten Conference opener against No. 11 Michigan. Editor and recruiting analyst Jon McNamara and senior writer Jake Kocorowski each give their thoughts on the aforementioned topics for this week's contest.

CURIOUS

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (Darren Lee Photography)

McNamara: I'm curious what new wrinkles Wisconsin's offense could show against Michigan. Two blow-out wins has allowed head coach Paul Chryst and offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph to keep much of the playbook under wraps. That said, the Wolverines had to dig a bit deep in theirs to squeak out a win against Army. Will we see more jet sweeps, screens and even Jonathan Taylor and Garrett Groshek in the backfield together Saturday? Kocorowski: I’m wondering just how Wisconsin’s offense will look the rest of the season. Tight end depth remains thin with the news of Zander Neuville suffering an injury that will subsequently end his college career after being granted a sixth year of eligibility. That could mean more two fullback sets or extra linemen working as pseudo tight ends in the run game. Jonathan Taylor has gone over 100 yards in each of the first two games, but could the lack of two true tight end sets affect any run game plans for Wisconsin?

More curious, however, is just how much Wisconsin uses its three wide receiver sets. All five of Jack Coan’s touchdown passes have come out of that 11 personnel and its different formations. With the depth in Ted Gilmore’s room and the playmakers available, opposing defense now can’t just hone in on Taylor and the run game.

CONFIDENT

Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen (92), Mike Maskalunas (58) and Leo Chenal (45) (Darren Lee Photography)

McNamara: I'm confident that if Wisconsin's defense holds Michigan to 17 points or less, the Badgers come out on top. Clearly the Wolverines will be UW's stiffest test so far this season, but I don't think that defense has an answer for Taylor and what Jack Coan do with so many weapons at his disposal. Kocorowski: I’m looking at the Wisconsin defense in the run game, honestly. I try to maintain and temper expectations, but Jim Leonhard’s unit has had an edge to them in the first two games -- and despite facing a level of competition not necessarily as high as Michigan’s opponents, the Badgers still went out and dominated two offenses’ ground attacks. I’m also not entirely sold on Michigan’s rushing attack that is averaging less than four yards per carry, while UW has allowed just 41 total yards in that category so far. Yes that number will likely go up significantly against the Wolverines, but I think the Badgers make Jim Harbaugh’s offense more one-dimensional on Saturday.

CONCERNED

Logan Bruss is listed as "questionable" for Wisconsin' game against Michigan (Jake Kocorowski)