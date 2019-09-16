MADISON -- On Monday morning, the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers released their preliminary injury report and weekly depth chart five days before the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines come to Camp Randall Stadium.

UW will play its Big Ten Conference opener without nose tackle Bryson Williams (left leg), who also missed the Central Michigan game on Sept. 7.

Both offensive lineman Logan Bruss (left leg) and outside linebacker Izayah Green-May (right arm) are designated as questionable this week.

Redshirt senior inside linebacker Chris Orr is no longer on the injury report.