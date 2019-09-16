Week 4 Wisconsin Badgers injury report: NT Bryson Williams out vs. Michigan
MADISON -- On Monday morning, the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers released their preliminary injury report and weekly depth chart five days before the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines come to Camp Randall Stadium.
UW will play its Big Ten Conference opener without nose tackle Bryson Williams (left leg), who also missed the Central Michigan game on Sept. 7.
Both offensive lineman Logan Bruss (left leg) and outside linebacker Izayah Green-May (right arm) are designated as questionable this week.
Redshirt senior inside linebacker Chris Orr is no longer on the injury report.
|Questionable
|Out
|Out for the Season
|
OL Logan Bruss (Leg/Left)
|
TE Luke Benzschawel (Leg/Right)
|
WR Cade Green (Leg/Right)
|
OLB Izayah Green-May (Arm/Right)
|
NT Bryson Williams (Leg/Left)
|
TE Gabe Lloyd (Leg/Right)
|
|
LS Josh Bernhagen (Leg/Left)
|
|
S Scott Nelson (Leg/Left)
|
|
TE Zander Neuville (Leg/Left)
DEPTH CHART UPDATES
With Bruss and Green-May questionable this week, both returned to the depth chart this week in their respective first-team designations as seen against South Florida. True freshman Keeanu Benton continues to be listed as the first-team nose tackle with Williams out.
|Pos.
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
J. Coan (JR | 6-3, 221)
|
G. Mertz (FR | 6-3, 215)
C. Wolf (R-FR | 6-1, 196)
|
RB
|
J. Taylor (JR | 5-11, 219)
|
G. Groshek (R-JR | 5-11, 220)
|
FB
|
J. Chenal (SO | 6-2, 252)
|
M. Stokke (R-JR | 6-2, 239)
|
WR
|
A.J. Taylor (SR | 5-11, 200)
|
D. Davis (JR | 6-0, 194)
|
WR
|
K. Pryor (R-JR | 5-11, 180)
|
Q. Cephus (R-JR | 6-1, 207)
|
TE
|
J. Ferguson (R-SO | 6-5, 246)
|
J. Eschenbach (R-FR | 6-6, 224)
|
LT
|
C. Van Lanen (R-JR | 6-5, 312)
|
T. Beach (R-SO | 6-6, 309)
|
LG
|
J. Erdmann (R-SR | 6-6, 328) OR
|
K. Lyles (R-SO | 6-3, 321)
|
C
|
T. Biadasz (R-JR | 6-3, 321)
|
J. Erdmann (R-SR | 6-6, 328)
|
RG
|
J. Seltzner (R-SO | 6-4, 327) OR
|
K. Lyles (R-SO | 6-3, 321)
|
RT
|
L. Bruss (R-SO | 6-5, 310)
|
D. Moorman (R-SR | 6-5, 307)
|
|
|
DE
|
I. Loudermilk (R-JR | 6-7, 293)
|
M. Henningsen (R-SO | 6-3, 286)
|
NT
|
K. Benton (FR | 6-4, 315)
|
G. Roberge (R-SR | 6-4, 292)
|
DE
|
G. Rand (R-JR | 6-2, 279)
|
D. Pfaff (R-SR | 6-2, 288)
|
OLB
|
Z. Baun (R-SR | 6-3, 235)
|
T. Johnson (R-SR | 6-3, 241)
|
ILB
|
C. Orr (R-SR | 6-0, 224)
|
M. Maskalunas (R-JR | 6-3, 231)
|
ILB
|
J. Sanborn (SO | 6-2, 232)
|
L. Chenal (FR | 6-2, 250)
|
OLB
|
I. Green-May (R-SO | 6-6, 221)
|
N. Burks (R-JR | 6-2, 240)
|
CB
|
F. Hicks (R-SO | 5-10, 185)
|
C. Williams (R-JR | 6-0, 188)
|
SS
|
R. Pearson (R-FR | 5-10, 197)
|
C. Wilder (R-JR | 5-10, 194)
|
FS
|
E. Burrell (R-JR | 6-0, 195)
|
M. Cone (JR | 5-9, 182)
|
CB
|
D. Harrell (R-SO | 6-2, 182)
|
R. Wildgoose (SO | 5-11, 197)
|
|
|
|
P
|
A. Lotti (SR | 6-0, 187)
|
C. Allen (R-SR | 6-0, 168)
|
FG
|
C. Larsh (R-SO | 5-10, 184)
|
Z. Hintze (R-SR | 6-0, 190)
|
KO
|
Z. Hintze (R-SR | 6-0, 190)
|
C. Larsh (R-SO | 5-10, 184)
|
LS
|
A. Bay (JR | 6-0, 229)
|
P. Bowden (FR | 6-2, 217)
|
H
|
C. Allen (R-SR | 6-0, 168)
|
C. Schlichting (R-SO | 6-2, 222)
|
PR
|
J. Dunn (R-JR | 5-7, 174)
|
D. Davis (JR | 6-0, 194)
|
KR
|
A. Cruickshank (SO | 5-9, 161)
|
F. Hicks (R-SO | 5-10, 185)