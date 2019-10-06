MADISON -- Last season, the Wisconsin's defense generated just 19 sacks in 13 games. Through five games during this current 2019 campaign, Jim Leonhard's unit has already surpassed that total, tackling opposing quarterbacks 21 times with an average of more than four per contest. Against Kent State on Saturday, Wisconsin unleashed another overwhelming pass rush that resulted in nine total sacks, helping stymy the up-tempo MAC program during a dominating 48-0 win inside Camp Randall Stadium. "We knew our sack numbers were low, and that was a position we needed to improve upon," outside linebacker Zack Baun said on Saturday. "It was a main focus heading into the off-season, and I think all of our work is coming into life.”

Wisconsin Badgers linebackers Chris Orr and Zack Baun celebrate. (Dan Sanger)

According to UW, the sack total amassed against the Golden Flashes was the most by the program since at least 1995 and the most by a Big Ten program since Michigan's nine against Ohio State in 2011. Against Kent State's offense -- normally an up-tempo scheme that averaged about 69 plays and 402 yards through its first four contests -- Wisconsin clamped down in allowing a mere 45 snaps and 124 total yards of scrimmage. "They like to throw the ball up. They like to let their receivers go up and make plays." Baun said. "They're a fast team, and they try to take advantage of their tempo offense, and if we can get on top of them and start hitting their quarterback, we can use their tempo to our advantage." Baun contributed a career-high three sacks and has now accumulated six during Wisconsin's 5-0 start. Through the handful of games in 2019, his tackles for loss total sits at 9.5 -- nearly two per contest -- and he leads the team in that category as well. Last season in his first year as a full-time starter, the former in-state prep quarterback from Brown Deer only totaled 2.5 sacks in 13 games played. "He’s great. I mean, unbelievable. He’s really helping me out. Today, he was just getting to the quarterback so quick," Jack Sanborn said of Baun. "I even told him after one of his sacks, I was like, ‘Dude, I didn’t even have time to get in my pass drop there.’ The quarterback was already on the ground. "I mean, anytime you can have that type of player that can make that type of impact at really any moment of the game, it’s unmatched.” Those trio of sacks came in a first half where the Badgers as a defense recorded a half dozen. Baun explained that it is beneficial when the opposing offense does not know where Wisconsin's unpredictable pressure comes from. "You got Chris Orr coming up the middle or [safety] Reggie Pearson on the outside or me coming off the edge," Baun said. "It helps when they’re on their heels, and they’re not quite sure where it’s coming from."

Further breaking down Wisconsin's sack totals against Kent State, eight of the nine came on first and third downs combined -- four for each respective down. Of those four that were generated on third down, three came in the second half. The Golden Flashes finished just 2-of-11 on third down conversions and, according to StatBroadcast, the average distance to move the chains was 8.5 yards. “I mean, I think it came down to us just winning the first and second downs today and putting them in tough positions on third down, and then just being aggressive," inside linebacker Sanborn said. "We like getting after the quarterback. We like making up stunts and just going, playing free. We got a lot of opportunities today. Guys are getting sacks left and right.” Sanborn and Orr, the starting duo at inside linebacker this season, each recorded two on the day. After the win, the latter recalled how KSU ran "a lot of seven-man protections" so Wisconsin did not have to drop too many defenders into coverage. That appears to have been a factor leading to one of Orr's sacks, as he remembered he was in said coverage. But when his responsibility blocked, he got to quarterback Dustin Crum. On the other, he adjusted to make a play. “One of them, it was a play action, and I kind of just found myself too close to the line of scrimmage," Orr, who registered both sacks on the same Kent State drive, said. "There was no need in me trying to drop back into coverage, so I just said I’m going to keep going and try to get to the quarterback, and I did."

So far through five games, Wisconsin has started to show that last year's lack of pass rush -- whether due to injuries or inexperience on the unit as a whole or other circumstances -- was a blip on the radar. In 2017, Leonhard's first year as defensive coordinator, the Badgers registered 42 sacks. Less than halfway through the season, they are 21 away from equaling that mark after Saturday's performance with the help of nine players getting to the quarterback. "I think Zack's playing at a real high level now," head coach Paul Chryst said, "but you're seeing a lot of different guys show up, and it's been good." According Orr, he believes the biggest change in the number of sacks this season comes down to "a hunger." "Everybody wants a piece. Everybody’s trying to get a sack," Orr said. "We’re all competing with each other to get TFLs and sacks and turnovers. We all try to beat each other out, and it’s just making us better. Guys pass rushing moves are getting better, timing is getting better, disguises, so I feel like it’s just everyone wanting a piece and making us get to that point.”