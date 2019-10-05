{{ timeAgo('2019-10-05 16:46:07 -0500') }}
VIDEOS: Tyler Biadasz, Cole Van Lanen, Jake Ferguson on win vs. Kent State
MADISON -- Catch postgame video from Wisconsin offensive linemen Tyler Biadasz and Cole Van Lanen, along with tight end Jake Ferguson, after the Badgers' 48-0 over Kent State on Saturday.