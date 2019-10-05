News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-05 16:46:07 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEOS: Tyler Biadasz, Cole Van Lanen, Jake Ferguson on win vs. Kent State

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

MADISON -- Catch postgame video from Wisconsin offensive linemen Tyler Biadasz and Cole Van Lanen, along with tight end Jake Ferguson, after the Badgers' 48-0 over Kent State on Saturday.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}