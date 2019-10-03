Off a second consecutive Big Ten win, the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers face their final non-conference foe in the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium. Kent State (2-2 overall, 1-0 MAC) comes off a bye week after decimating Bowling Green a week prior. A former Badger, Sean Lewis, returns to the stadium he played his college ball in, this time leading the Golden Flashes into Madison. Check out some key stats and our Q&A team preview with Allen Moff of the Record-Courier

Sean Lewis (USA Today Sports Images)

KEY 2019 TEAM STATS

*Record: 2-2 overall, 1-0 MAC *Points per game: 27.8 *Opponents points per game: 32.0 *Rushing yards per game: 183.0 *Opponents rushing yards per game: 261.0 *Passing yards per game: 219.0 *Opponents' passing yards per game: 210.3 *Third-down conversions: 44.1% *Opponents' third-down conversions: 44.4% *Total turnovers created: 5 (three interceptions, two fumble recoveries) *Total turnovers given up: 4 (zero interceptions, four fumbles lost)

NAMES TO KNOW: OFFENSE

*Quarterback Dustin Crum: 70.9 completion percentage, 697 yards, five touchdowns, zero interceptions; 38 rushes, 140 yards, 3.7 yards per carry, one touchdown *Running back Jo-El Shaw: 54 rushes, 278 yards, 5.1 yards per carry, two touchdowns *Wide receiver Isaiah McCoy: 18 receptions, 288 yards, three touchdown, long of 75 *Wide receiver Kavious Price: 18 receptions, 136 yards, two touchdowns, long of 39 *Wide receiver Antwan Dixon: 11 catches, 103 yards

NAMES TO KNOW: DEFENSE

*Linebacker Mandela Lawrence-Burke: 31 tackles, 2.5 for loss, one sack *Linebacker Nick Faulkner: 27 tackles, one sack *Defensive lineman Theo Majette: 19 tackles, five for loss, four sacks, three quarterback hurries *Linebacker Matt Bahr: 26 tackles, three for loss, one forced fumble *Defensive end Zayin West: 16 tackles, three for loss, 2.5 sacks *Cornerback Jamal Parker: 19 tackles, two interceptions, one pass breakup

1) Kent State enters this non-conference matchup with a 2-2 matchup, but an 0-2 record against Power 5 schools. What has been the general impressions of Sean Lewis' second season with the MAC program so far?

The program certainly appears to be on the rise, probably further along at this point than anyone imagined when Lewis took over. The team has made significant strides in all three phases in year two, and just destroyed Bowling Green in its last outing. Bowling Green is admittedly not a very good football team, but beating them handily and rolling up 750 yards of offense certainly points to progress. The Flashes even had their moments against Arizona State and Auburn, certainly didn't embarrass themselves in either game.

2) We always ask about injuries. Who's out, who returns, and what could be the impact on the game?

They've come through a tremendously challenging opening four games of the season about as well as could be realistically expected with regard to injuries. They lost their starting left tackle, senior Jamil Viaud, but sophomore Sam Allan filled in well against the Falcons. They could get a projected starter on the defensive line back this week in senior Dominic Hill, although giving him another week to recover from a shoulder issue would make sense.

3) The Golden Flashes are averaging about 69 plays per game and generating over 400 yards of offense per contest. What have they done well, and who are the playmakers to watch for on Saturday?

The surprise of the season thus far has been junior quarterback Dustin Crum, who has taken over as the starter after playing behind highly touted recruit Woody Barrett virtually all of last season. With Crum at the controls, the Flashes have been playing faster than ever - which is the wrinkle Lewis throws at you, up-tempo offense. Crum is just enough of a running threat to keep you honest, and has vastly improved as a downfield thrower. Kent State has a big senior running back in 230-pound Jo-El Shaw, and a deep group of receivers led by small/speedy seniors Mike Carrigan, Antwan Dixon and Kavious Price along with 6-foot-3 sophomore Isaiah McKoy.

4) Defensively against Arizona State and Auburn, Kent State has given up 85 points and 1088 yards, and the Tigers recorded three 100-yard rushers. Were there any tendencies in those games that could show up against Wisconsin this weekend?

Most of those points and rushing yards went to Auburn -- the Flashes actually held Arizona State to 3.7 yards per carry. Kent State simply couldn't match up physically with Auburn, and that will certainly be an issue on both sides of the ball once again this Saturday.

5) Where could Kent State give Wisconsin some problems, and what's your score prediction for the game?