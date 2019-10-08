Breaking down Wisconsin's personnel against Kent State
Inside Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, the Wisconsin Badgers took care of business on the offensive side of the ball in their 48-0 win over Kent State.Head coach Paul Chryst and offensive coordin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news