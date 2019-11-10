MADISON -- After a dismal performance running the ball against Ohio State two weeks ago, where it gained just 2.4 yards per carry, Wisconsin faced another statistically formidable defense coming off its second open weekend. Iowa shut down previous opponents' respective ground games to the point where it ranked eighth in the nation in allowing just a shade under 88 yards per contest.

Maybe the passing game would need to lead UW to victory?

Not so fast.

In a game where the battle at the line of scrimmage would dictate the outcome, Wisconsin re-emerged in its stereotypical attack, rushing for 300 yards on 6.5 yards per attempt that helped the program right the ship in a 24-22 win on Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium.

“[Iowa's] detail is to stop the run and force you in bad situations. We just didn’t put ourselves in bad situations." redshirt junior center Tyler Biadasz said. "We could have been cleaner on some stuff, but like five yard gains are really good gains. We took that and we snatched them up every single time we possibly could or seven-yard gains. That’s big."