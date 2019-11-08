News More News
All-Out Blitz: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers

Jake Kocorowski
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where we deliver what you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. Wisconsin look to start November on the right track while keeping its divisional hopes alive when it welcomes No. 18 Iowa to Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

QUICK PROGRAM FACTS

Head Coach: Kirk Ferentz (158-103 at Iowa, 21st season as Hawkeyes head coach)

Location: Iowa City, Iowa.

2018 Record: 9-4, 5-4 Big Ten

2019 Record: 6-2 overall, 3-2 Big Ten

All-time Record: 656-559-39

Rankings: No. 18 AP

Series vs. Wisconsin: 43-37-2

In Madison: 19-27-1

WHEN IOWA HAS THE BALL

COMPARING THE PROJECTED STARTERS
WISCONSIN 2019 PFF Grade IOWA 2019 PFF Grade

DE -- Isaiahh Loudermilk

64.5

LT -- Alaric Jackson

66.5

NT -- Bryson Williams/Keeanu Benton

53.5/67.1

LG -- Landan Paulsen

59.0

DE -- Garrett Rand

61.2

C -- Tyler Linderbaum

79.5

OLB -- Zack Baun

90.5

RG -- Mark Kallenberger

71.2

ILB -- Chris Orr

84.9

RT -- Tristan Wirfs

84.1

ILB -- Jack Sanborn

72.2

QB -- Nate Stanley

78.0

OLB -- Noah Burks

61.8

RB --Mekhi Sargent

73.3

CB -- Faion Hicks

62.6

WR -- Tyrone Tracy, Jr.

67.3

SS -- Reggie Pearson

71.3

WR -- Ihmir Smith-Marsette

71.9

FS -- Eric Burrell

73.6

FB -- Brady Ross

62.7

CB -- Rachad Wildgoose

68.3

TE -- Shaun Beyer

51.9

Wisconsin will have to contend with an Iowa offense that can rack up yardage -- nearly 393 per contest -- but has averaged less than 25 points in its eight match-ups.

Quarterback Nate Stanley has completed over 60 percent of his throws this season for 1,950 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He will be joined in the backfield by a trio of running backs in Mekhi Sargent (443 yards, 4.5 yards per carry, four touchdowns), Wisconsin native Toren Young (357 yards, 5.8 yards per carry, one touchdown) and Tyler Goodson: (316 yards, 4.9 yards per carry, one touchdown). The run game averages about 146 yards per game.

Receiver-wise, despite Brandon Smith out with an ankle injury, Ihmir Smith-Marsette: (30 receptions, 463 yards, 15.4 yards per catch, three touchdowns) should pose a test for Wisconsin's secondary, along with redshirt freshman Tyrone Tracy (17, 306, 18, two).

On the line, right tackle Tristan Wirfs has NFL potential, but that front will have to deal with a Wisconsin defense that has averaged four sacks a game through eight contests this season. Inside linebacker Chris Orr leads the team in sacks (9.0) while outside linebacker Zack Baun is not far behind with 7.5.

Despite the two losses, Wisconsin's defense still ranks in the top five in scoring defense (fourth, 11.4), rush defense (fifth, 84.1), passing yards allowed (third, 139.4), pass efficiency defense (first, 88.6) and total defense (first, 223.5).

WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL

COMPARING THE PROJECTED STARTERS
WISCONSIN 2019 PFF Grade IOWA 2019 PFF Grade

LT -- Cole Van Lanen

73.8

DE -- Chauncey Golston

73.1

LG -- Jason Erdmann OR Kayden Lyles*

61.3/58.9

DT -- Cedrick Lattimore

75.6

C -- Tyler Biadasz

69.8

DT --Brady Reiff

63.9

RG -- Josh Seltzner OR Kayden Lyles*

61.3

DE -- A.J. Epenesa

81.5

RT -- Logan Bruss

67.9

Leo/Cash -- Nick Niemann

62.2

QB -- Jack Coan

78.5

LB -- Dillon Doyle

48.1

RB -- Jonathan Taylor

87.7

LB -- Djimon Colbert

65.4

FB -- John Chenal

67.7

S -- Geno Stone

78.1

WR -- A.J. Taylor

63.2

S -- Jack Koerner

69.5

WR -- Kendric Pryor

72.3

CB -- Matt Hankins

69.9

TE -- Jake Ferguson

61.2

CB -- Michael Ojemudia

76.9

Wisconsin will face another significant defensive test during conference play -- this time against an Iowa team that ranks third in the nation in points allowed (10.1 per game), eighth in rush defense (87.8 yards per game) and 12th in passing yards given up (178.1).

The Hawkeyes defensive line should provide another stiff test for the Badgers to overcome. That unit is led by defensive ends A.J. Epenesa (21 tackles, a team-leading 3.5 sacks, three pass breakups, eight quarterback hurries) and Chauncey Golston (31 tackles, team-leading 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, six quarterback hurries). Wisconsin native Daviyon Nixon, who played at Kenosha Indian Trail, also has 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

One key injury for Iowa on defense appears to be linebacker Kristian Welch, who hails from Iola-Scandanavia. The senior currently leads the team in tackles (47) and has three tackles for loss as well.

In the secondary, defensive backs Jack Koerner and Geno Stone have combined for 82 tackles and six pass breakups.

Wisconsin's offense comes into the game moving the chains on third down 50 percent of the time. Iowa currently holds opponents to converting on that down 33 percent of the time.

Despite being effectively contained against Ohio State, Jonathan Taylor still ranks fifth in the nation in rushing yards per game (126.1) and has scored 15 touchdowns. Heading into this week, Jack Coan placed third in the nation in completion percentage at just under 75 percent.

