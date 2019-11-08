BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where we deliver what you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. Wisconsin look to start November on the right track while keeping its divisional hopes alive when it welcomes No. 18 Iowa to Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Wisconsin will have to contend with an Iowa offense that can rack up yardage -- nearly 393 per contest -- but has averaged less than 25 points in its eight match-ups.

Quarterback Nate Stanley has completed over 60 percent of his throws this season for 1,950 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He will be joined in the backfield by a trio of running backs in Mekhi Sargent (443 yards, 4.5 yards per carry, four touchdowns), Wisconsin native Toren Young (357 yards, 5.8 yards per carry, one touchdown) and Tyler Goodson: (316 yards, 4.9 yards per carry, one touchdown). The run game averages about 146 yards per game.

Receiver-wise, despite Brandon Smith out with an ankle injury, Ihmir Smith-Marsette: (30 receptions, 463 yards, 15.4 yards per catch, three touchdowns) should pose a test for Wisconsin's secondary, along with redshirt freshman Tyrone Tracy (17, 306, 18, two).

On the line, right tackle Tristan Wirfs has NFL potential, but that front will have to deal with a Wisconsin defense that has averaged four sacks a game through eight contests this season. Inside linebacker Chris Orr leads the team in sacks (9.0) while outside linebacker Zack Baun is not far behind with 7.5.

Despite the two losses, Wisconsin's defense still ranks in the top five in scoring defense (fourth, 11.4), rush defense (fifth, 84.1), passing yards allowed (third, 139.4), pass efficiency defense (first, 88.6) and total defense (first, 223.5).