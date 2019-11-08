All-Out Blitz: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers
BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where we deliver what you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. Wisconsin look to start November on the right track while keeping its divisional hopes alive when it welcomes No. 18 Iowa to Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
QUICK PROGRAM FACTS
Head Coach: Kirk Ferentz (158-103 at Iowa, 21st season as Hawkeyes head coach)
Location: Iowa City, Iowa.
2018 Record: 9-4, 5-4 Big Ten
2019 Record: 6-2 overall, 3-2 Big Ten
All-time Record: 656-559-39
Rankings: No. 18 AP
Series vs. Wisconsin: 43-37-2
In Madison: 19-27-1
WHEN IOWA HAS THE BALL
|WISCONSIN
|2019 PFF Grade
|IOWA
|2019 PFF Grade
|
DE -- Isaiahh Loudermilk
|
64.5
|
LT -- Alaric Jackson
|
66.5
|
NT -- Bryson Williams/Keeanu Benton
|
53.5/67.1
|
LG -- Landan Paulsen
|
59.0
|
DE -- Garrett Rand
|
61.2
|
C -- Tyler Linderbaum
|
79.5
|
OLB -- Zack Baun
|
90.5
|
RG -- Mark Kallenberger
|
71.2
|
ILB -- Chris Orr
|
84.9
|
RT -- Tristan Wirfs
|
84.1
|
ILB -- Jack Sanborn
|
72.2
|
QB -- Nate Stanley
|
78.0
|
OLB -- Noah Burks
|
61.8
|
RB --Mekhi Sargent
|
73.3
|
CB -- Faion Hicks
|
62.6
|
WR -- Tyrone Tracy, Jr.
|
67.3
|
SS -- Reggie Pearson
|
71.3
|
WR -- Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|
71.9
|
FS -- Eric Burrell
|
73.6
|
FB -- Brady Ross
|
62.7
|
CB -- Rachad Wildgoose
|
68.3
|
TE -- Shaun Beyer
|
51.9
Wisconsin will have to contend with an Iowa offense that can rack up yardage -- nearly 393 per contest -- but has averaged less than 25 points in its eight match-ups.
Quarterback Nate Stanley has completed over 60 percent of his throws this season for 1,950 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He will be joined in the backfield by a trio of running backs in Mekhi Sargent (443 yards, 4.5 yards per carry, four touchdowns), Wisconsin native Toren Young (357 yards, 5.8 yards per carry, one touchdown) and Tyler Goodson: (316 yards, 4.9 yards per carry, one touchdown). The run game averages about 146 yards per game.
Receiver-wise, despite Brandon Smith out with an ankle injury, Ihmir Smith-Marsette: (30 receptions, 463 yards, 15.4 yards per catch, three touchdowns) should pose a test for Wisconsin's secondary, along with redshirt freshman Tyrone Tracy (17, 306, 18, two).
On the line, right tackle Tristan Wirfs has NFL potential, but that front will have to deal with a Wisconsin defense that has averaged four sacks a game through eight contests this season. Inside linebacker Chris Orr leads the team in sacks (9.0) while outside linebacker Zack Baun is not far behind with 7.5.
Despite the two losses, Wisconsin's defense still ranks in the top five in scoring defense (fourth, 11.4), rush defense (fifth, 84.1), passing yards allowed (third, 139.4), pass efficiency defense (first, 88.6) and total defense (first, 223.5).
WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL
|WISCONSIN
|2019 PFF Grade
|IOWA
|2019 PFF Grade
|
LT -- Cole Van Lanen
|
73.8
|
DE -- Chauncey Golston
|
73.1
|
LG -- Jason Erdmann OR Kayden Lyles*
|
61.3/58.9
|
DT -- Cedrick Lattimore
|
75.6
|
C -- Tyler Biadasz
|
69.8
|
DT --Brady Reiff
|
63.9
|
RG -- Josh Seltzner OR Kayden Lyles*
|
61.3
|
DE -- A.J. Epenesa
|
81.5
|
RT -- Logan Bruss
|
67.9
|
Leo/Cash -- Nick Niemann
|
62.2
|
QB -- Jack Coan
|
78.5
|
LB -- Dillon Doyle
|
48.1
|
RB -- Jonathan Taylor
|
87.7
|
LB -- Djimon Colbert
|
65.4
|
FB -- John Chenal
|
67.7
|
S -- Geno Stone
|
78.1
|
WR -- A.J. Taylor
|
63.2
|
S -- Jack Koerner
|
69.5
|
WR -- Kendric Pryor
|
72.3
|
CB -- Matt Hankins
|
69.9
|
TE -- Jake Ferguson
|
61.2
|
CB -- Michael Ojemudia
|
76.9
Wisconsin will face another significant defensive test during conference play -- this time against an Iowa team that ranks third in the nation in points allowed (10.1 per game), eighth in rush defense (87.8 yards per game) and 12th in passing yards given up (178.1).
The Hawkeyes defensive line should provide another stiff test for the Badgers to overcome. That unit is led by defensive ends A.J. Epenesa (21 tackles, a team-leading 3.5 sacks, three pass breakups, eight quarterback hurries) and Chauncey Golston (31 tackles, team-leading 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, six quarterback hurries). Wisconsin native Daviyon Nixon, who played at Kenosha Indian Trail, also has 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.
One key injury for Iowa on defense appears to be linebacker Kristian Welch, who hails from Iola-Scandanavia. The senior currently leads the team in tackles (47) and has three tackles for loss as well.
In the secondary, defensive backs Jack Koerner and Geno Stone have combined for 82 tackles and six pass breakups.
Wisconsin's offense comes into the game moving the chains on third down 50 percent of the time. Iowa currently holds opponents to converting on that down 33 percent of the time.
Despite being effectively contained against Ohio State, Jonathan Taylor still ranks fifth in the nation in rushing yards per game (126.1) and has scored 15 touchdowns. Heading into this week, Jack Coan placed third in the nation in completion percentage at just under 75 percent.