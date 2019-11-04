From offensive improvements to what No. 18 Iowa will bring to Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, here are some of the highlights from the 13-minute chat with the media:

*On Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley and what he’s been able to do at Iowa:

“I mean Nate’s a heck of a player. In the time when you’re recruiting him, [I] enjoyed getting to know him and his family. He competes and he’s obviously very talented, and has I think a real strong command of the game — not just what they do offensively, what defenses do. Also has good weapons around him. I think he uses them well and understands not just what they’ve to do offensively to win, but he gets football. LIke I said, the way he competes and his toughness. He’s a really good player, really good player.”

*Does Chryst believe he’s gotten consistent enough offensive line play? If not, what has he identified with that group that needs to be better especially going against a good Iowa defense:

“Yeah there’s no doubt that Iowa is a really good defense. It’s interesting when you go against good defenses. You can’t say, ‘Oh they’re just the same Iowa defense,’ right? Every year it’s not the same, but it’s a credit to them that the results are very effective.

“You can’t take any part of our team, whether it’s the o-line, or d-line or receivers the last couple games haven’t gone like we wanted, say ‘Are we getting the production out of it?’ We always are going to want more. You know what, on the games where we won, we’ve said, ‘You know, we can get better here.’ It’s hard to answer that question in the sense that of course there’s things that we’ve got to do to get better. Each individual, each group, each unit and as a team.”

*On Iowa’s defensive line and the productivity across the board, is it different from Ohio State and honing in on Chase Young and others, where in this week’s game can’t really pick on one guy with the Hawkeyes?

“Each week’s different, and anytime you’re playing in the Big Ten, you’re going to face really good players. I think that you’ve got individuals that you know about because you see them on film a lot, and some of them you’ve seen over time. Not much different than, we’ve had guys that have played a lot of football but they technically weren’t the starter, but if you go back and watch last year’s tape, you’re seeing a lot of the same guys. A couple go back more than that, so I think there’s familiarity with it. It is impressive, though, what they’re getting. They’re getting really a lot of production out of a lot of guys, it seems like when you’re watching the film. I think that’s a good sign of good players and good coaching and then knowing and understanding the scheme, but you still got to play the scheme and they do that well.”

*With deep receiving corp, is Chryst and the offense playing three wide receivers more often, and is that having any impact on the Wisconsin running game?

“When you take a look at kind of the, if you just took the numbers, last year that was our No. 1 personnel group. This year it is as well, but I think that some of it, it has to have some impact. We’re in it, people know it. I’d say five years ago when we were in it, [it was] different because we weren’t going to be in it much. It was more of a passing type situation, and here we are trying to run the ball a little bit more out of it.”

*Has Chryst been able to identify a reason for missed tackles in last couple of weeks — is it a fatigue thing later in the season or missed techniques?

“It can be that. It can be really good players, right? It’s all those. It’s probably, and it depends on different times. If you say fatigue, yeah you could say that maybe late in a game or late in a drive possibly. It’s never as clean as just one thing typically when you look at it.”

*What has Chryst seen from redshirt sophomore cornerback Faion Hicks throughout the season?

“Faion’s been fun to be around. None of us have played perfectly, but I think that he’s done a great job of, like any player that as they grow and mature, he’s confident in what he’s doing, the techniques that he’s using and being asked to use. Then I think that there’s a point in everyone’s career where they start truly playing the game. They’re not thinking it as much. I think he’s at that point where he’s playing it, and it’s been fun to see his growth and obviously we lean on him a ton.”

*Thoughts on the pay for likeness bill that was introduced last week:

“I mean certainly aware of it. The one thing that I’ve always appreciated, and it starts with Coach Alvarez, but whatever is going to happen, if there’s a way that we can — we’ll always do it within the rules, but if we can do it, and if it’s better for our players, all student-athletes, then we’re all in. [Deputy athletic director] Chris McIntosh, our group, they’ve been, you’re trying to get ahead of it, right? You’re trying to figure out what is, I think you’re too, waiting to see what all does it mean, so you’re aware of it, but fortunately I also get to just focus in on the season.

“Certainly it’s there, it’s happening, and I don’t know what we all know exactly what it’s going to look like, but like all these things, you got to get ahead of it, and that’s where our administration has been tremendous that way. I mean this talk, I think it’s a lot more public, and there has been decisions, and we don’t know what it’s going to look like. But our administration, it’s been a conversation and trying to plan for a number of years really, so I think it’s just, it’s a step, and I’m confident that our administration will be ahead of it.”

*On true freshman cornerback Semar Melvin and his progression:

“I mean I think just that speaks to that he has progressed and where you can trust him and knows what he’s doing. Kind of like what we’re talking about with Faion, there’s still growth to be had, but I love the way that he approaches every day. It doesn’t matter when he was on scout team, when he was there, he’s going to compete and he’s going to try to learn. I’ve really liked the way that he’s handled his freshman year.”