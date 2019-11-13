Breaking down Wisconsin's personnel vs. Iowa
Wisconsin's offense returned to form on Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium, overwhelming a statistically stout Iowa Hawkeyes defense on the ground in the 24-22 win.
Wisconsin (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) ran for 300 yards exactly, with 250 coming from junior running back Jonathan Taylor.
How did they get there? BadgerBlitz broke down the personnel groupings seen against the Hawkeyes, which included a lot of three wide receiver sets but a familiar two-back look that ultimately sealed the win for the Badgers.
Wisconsin personnel breakdown vs. Iowa
|1st half personnel
|No. of times used
|2nd half personnel
|No. of times used
|
11
|
27
|
11
|
12
|
12
|
5
|
12
|
|
21
|
5
|
21
|
17
|
22
|
1
|
22
|
2
|
23
|
23
|
Other
|
VICTORY
|
2
|
1ST HALF TOTAL
|
38
|
2ND HALF TOTAL
|
33
