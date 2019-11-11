News More News
Wisconsin Week 12 status report: Bryson Williams out vs. Nebraska

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

MADISON -- On Monday, the No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers released their preliminary status report and depth chart ahead of their Saturday road matchup against Nebraska.

Lincoln native and sophomore nose tackle Bryson Williams will not play in his home state due to a left leg injury suffered in the home win against No. 23 Iowa this past Saturday.

Expect true freshman Keeanu Benton, who has started five of Wisconsin's nine games so far this season, to again step up -- especially if Wisconsin needs to use its base 3-4 scheme.

Reserve cornerback Semar Melvin (head) has been upgraded to questionable.

Wisconsin nose tackle Bryson Williams during 2019 fall camp.
Wisconsin nose tackle Bryson Williams during 2019 fall camp. (Dan Sanger)
Preliminary Injury Report (Nebraska)
Questionable  Out Out for the Season

CB Semar Melvin (Head)

NT Bryson Williams (Leg/Left)

WR Cade Green (Leg/Right)



TE Gabe Lloyd (Leg/Right)



LS Josh Bernhagen (Leg/Left)


S Scott Nelson (Leg/Left)


TE Zander Neuville (Leg/Left)

TE Luke Benzschawel (Leg/Right)

DEPTH CHART UPDATES

*For the offensive line, David Moorman and Jason Erdmann are listed as first-team left guard and right guard, respectively. Both started at those respective positions against Iowa.

*For one of the defensive end positions, Garrett Rand and Matt Henningsen now have an "OR" designation.

*Depsite Williams' injury, Wisconsin have the sophomore listed with a first-team designation.

Week 9 Depth Chart (Ohio State)
Pos. First Team Second Team

QB

J. Coan (JR | 6-3, 221)

G. Mertz (FR | 6-3, 215)

C. Wolf (R-FR | 6-1, 196)

RB

J. Taylor (JR | 5-11, 219)

G. Groshek (R-JR | 5-11, 220)

FB

J. Chenal (SO | 6-2, 252)

M. Stokke (R-JR | 6-2, 239)

WR

A.J. Taylor (SR | 5-11, 200)

D. Davis (JR | 6-0, 194)

WR

K. Pryor (R-JR | 5-11, 180)

Q. Cephus (R-JR | 6-1, 207)

TE

J. Ferguson (R-SO | 6-5, 246)

C. Sampson (R-FR | 6-4, 280)

LT

C. Van Lanen (R-JR | 6-5, 312)

T. Beach (R-SO | 6-6, 309)

LG

D. Moorman (R-SR | 6-5, 307)

K. Lyles (R-SO | 6-3, 321)

C

T. Biadasz (R-JR | 6-3, 321)

J. Erdmann (R-SR | 6-6, 328)

RG

J. Erdmann (R-SR | 6-6, 328)

J. Seltzner (R-SO | 6-4, 327)

RT

L. Bruss (R-SO | 6-5, 310)

T. Beach (R-SO | 6-6, 309)




DE

I. Loudermilk (R-JR | 6-7, 293)

D. Pfaff (R-SR | 6-2, 288)

NT

B. Williams (SO | 6-2, 300)

K. Benton (FR | 6-4, 315)

DE

G. Rand (R-JR | 6-2, 279) OR

M. Henningsen (R-SO | 6-3, 286)

OLB

Z. Baun (R-SR | 6-3, 235)

T. Johnson (R-SR | 6-3, 241)

ILB

C. Orr (R-SR | 6-0, 224)

M. Maskalunas (R-JR | 6-3, 231)

ILB

J. Sanborn (SO | 6-2, 232)

L. Chenal (FR | 6-2, 250)

OLB

N. Burks (R-JR | 6-2, 240)

I. Green-May (R-SO | 6-6, 221)

CB

F. Hicks (R-SO | 5-10, 185)

C. Williams (R-JR | 6-0, 188)

SS

R. Pearson (R-FR | 5-10, 197)

C. Wilder (R-JR | 5-10, 194)

FS

E. Burrell (R-JR | 6-0, 195)

J. Torchio (R-FR | 601, 205)

CB

R. Wildgoose (SO | 5-11, 197)

D. Harrell (R-SO | 6-2, 182)




P

A. Lotti (SR | 6-0, 187)

C. Allen (R-SR | 6-0, 168)

FG

C. Larsh (R-SO | 5-10, 184)

Z. Hintze (R-SR | 6-0, 190)

KO

Z. Hintze (R-SR | 6-0, 190)

C. Larsh (R-SO | 5-10, 184)

LS

A. Bay (JR | 6-0, 229)

P. Bowden (FR | 6-2, 217)

H

C. Allen (R-SR | 6-0, 168)

C. Schlichting (R-SO | 6-2, 222)

PR

J. Dunn (R-JR | 5-7, 174)

D. Davis (JR | 6-0, 194)

KR

A. Cruickshank (SO | 5-9, 161)

F. Hicks (R-SO | 5-10, 185)
