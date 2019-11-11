MADISON -- On Monday, the No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers released their preliminary status report and depth chart ahead of their Saturday road matchup against Nebraska.

Lincoln native and sophomore nose tackle Bryson Williams will not play in his home state due to a left leg injury suffered in the home win against No. 23 Iowa this past Saturday.

Expect true freshman Keeanu Benton, who has started five of Wisconsin's nine games so far this season, to again step up -- especially if Wisconsin needs to use its base 3-4 scheme.



Reserve cornerback Semar Melvin (head) has been upgraded to questionable.