Wisconsin Week 12 status report: Bryson Williams out vs. Nebraska
MADISON -- On Monday, the No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers released their preliminary status report and depth chart ahead of their Saturday road matchup against Nebraska.
Lincoln native and sophomore nose tackle Bryson Williams will not play in his home state due to a left leg injury suffered in the home win against No. 23 Iowa this past Saturday.
Expect true freshman Keeanu Benton, who has started five of Wisconsin's nine games so far this season, to again step up -- especially if Wisconsin needs to use its base 3-4 scheme.
Reserve cornerback Semar Melvin (head) has been upgraded to questionable.
|Questionable
|Out
|Out for the Season
|
CB Semar Melvin (Head)
|
NT Bryson Williams (Leg/Left)
|
WR Cade Green (Leg/Right)
|
|
|
TE Gabe Lloyd (Leg/Right)
|
|
|
LS Josh Bernhagen (Leg/Left)
|
|
S Scott Nelson (Leg/Left)
|
|
TE Zander Neuville (Leg/Left)
|
TE Luke Benzschawel (Leg/Right)
DEPTH CHART UPDATES
*For the offensive line, David Moorman and Jason Erdmann are listed as first-team left guard and right guard, respectively. Both started at those respective positions against Iowa.
*For one of the defensive end positions, Garrett Rand and Matt Henningsen now have an "OR" designation.
*Depsite Williams' injury, Wisconsin have the sophomore listed with a first-team designation.
|Pos.
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
J. Coan (JR | 6-3, 221)
|
G. Mertz (FR | 6-3, 215)
C. Wolf (R-FR | 6-1, 196)
|
RB
|
J. Taylor (JR | 5-11, 219)
|
G. Groshek (R-JR | 5-11, 220)
|
FB
|
J. Chenal (SO | 6-2, 252)
|
M. Stokke (R-JR | 6-2, 239)
|
WR
|
A.J. Taylor (SR | 5-11, 200)
|
D. Davis (JR | 6-0, 194)
|
WR
|
K. Pryor (R-JR | 5-11, 180)
|
Q. Cephus (R-JR | 6-1, 207)
|
TE
|
J. Ferguson (R-SO | 6-5, 246)
|
C. Sampson (R-FR | 6-4, 280)
|
LT
|
C. Van Lanen (R-JR | 6-5, 312)
|
T. Beach (R-SO | 6-6, 309)
|
LG
|
D. Moorman (R-SR | 6-5, 307)
|
K. Lyles (R-SO | 6-3, 321)
|
C
|
T. Biadasz (R-JR | 6-3, 321)
|
J. Erdmann (R-SR | 6-6, 328)
|
RG
|
J. Erdmann (R-SR | 6-6, 328)
|
J. Seltzner (R-SO | 6-4, 327)
|
RT
|
L. Bruss (R-SO | 6-5, 310)
|
T. Beach (R-SO | 6-6, 309)
|
|
|
|
DE
|
I. Loudermilk (R-JR | 6-7, 293)
|
D. Pfaff (R-SR | 6-2, 288)
|
NT
|
B. Williams (SO | 6-2, 300)
|
K. Benton (FR | 6-4, 315)
|
DE
|
G. Rand (R-JR | 6-2, 279) OR
|
M. Henningsen (R-SO | 6-3, 286)
|
OLB
|
Z. Baun (R-SR | 6-3, 235)
|
T. Johnson (R-SR | 6-3, 241)
|
ILB
|
C. Orr (R-SR | 6-0, 224)
|
M. Maskalunas (R-JR | 6-3, 231)
|
ILB
|
J. Sanborn (SO | 6-2, 232)
|
L. Chenal (FR | 6-2, 250)
|
OLB
|
N. Burks (R-JR | 6-2, 240)
|
I. Green-May (R-SO | 6-6, 221)
|
CB
|
F. Hicks (R-SO | 5-10, 185)
|
C. Williams (R-JR | 6-0, 188)
|
SS
|
R. Pearson (R-FR | 5-10, 197)
|
C. Wilder (R-JR | 5-10, 194)
|
FS
|
E. Burrell (R-JR | 6-0, 195)
|
J. Torchio (R-FR | 601, 205)
|
CB
|
R. Wildgoose (SO | 5-11, 197)
|
D. Harrell (R-SO | 6-2, 182)
|
|
|
|
P
|
A. Lotti (SR | 6-0, 187)
|
C. Allen (R-SR | 6-0, 168)
|
FG
|
C. Larsh (R-SO | 5-10, 184)
|
Z. Hintze (R-SR | 6-0, 190)
|
KO
|
Z. Hintze (R-SR | 6-0, 190)
|
C. Larsh (R-SO | 5-10, 184)
|
LS
|
A. Bay (JR | 6-0, 229)
|
P. Bowden (FR | 6-2, 217)
|
H
|
C. Allen (R-SR | 6-0, 168)
|
C. Schlichting (R-SO | 6-2, 222)
|
PR
|
J. Dunn (R-JR | 5-7, 174)
|
D. Davis (JR | 6-0, 194)
|
KR
|
A. Cruickshank (SO | 5-9, 161)
|
F. Hicks (R-SO | 5-10, 185)