MADISON -- Wisconsin released its updated injury report on Thursday morning, and the Badgers will miss two contributors when it takes on Michigan State this weekend.

UW announced that fullback Mason Stokke and inside linebacker Leo Chenal both will not play against the Spartans on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, BTN) due to head injuries.

Chenal previously missed Wisconsin's divisional matchup against Northwestern on Sept. 28 due to a head injury as well. Last week, he returned for UW's non-conference finale against Kent State where he recorded three tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery that he returned for 14 yards.

In five games -- including two starts -- Stokke has rushed the ball five times for 20 yards while helping to open holes for junior running back Jonathan Taylor and a running game that is averaging 254 yards per contest.

Junior safety Madison Cone (left leg), originally questionable earlier this week on Wisconsin's preliminary injury report, was taken off the list.