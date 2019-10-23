Upon that, I decided to dig a little deeper into this -- and spoiler alert, I think there are mixed results everywhere.

In Wisconsin's 24-23 loss at Illinois last Saturday, BadgerBlitz.com heard some displeased rumblings on social media and in our weekly subscriber mailbag about the use of the pistol formation in the offense.

Just a few variables I wanted to point out, as I throw out these numbers and analysis:

1) Like the weekly personnel breakdowns, I will still call these unofficial results. That's just due to not having UW's official charts at our disposable and human error (hey, we're all human, we can make mistakes). That being said, I rewatched the offensive snaps twice to try to capture everything as accurately as I could.

2) We do not know if there were any audibles called on the plays.

3) We do not know Wisconsin's official game plan, for that matter, against Illinois, which could have dictated what and how the plays were called. Even if we asked, we likely would not get the full picture.

4) Could injuries have played a role in the game plan? Fullback Mason Stokke was out due to a head injury, and we did not see guard Jason Erdmann play at all.