From the Box: Missed opportunities doom Wisconsin's undefeated season
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. -- As James McCourt's 39-yard field goal crossed through the uprights and fans subsequently rushed the field, Wisconsin left the Memorial Stadium turf as recipients of a stunning 24-23 loss to Illinois.
Based on two defensive leaders' comments after the loss, the team didn't look past their divisional adversaries this week to a potential heavyweight bout against Ohio State. Outside linebacker Zack Baun stated the players were "locked in" during practices.
Fellow redshirt senior Chris Orr asserted the same.
"We just flat-out got out-played," Orr said. "They just executed their game plan more than we did ours. We were for sure locked in on them, not looking ahead at all.
"They just out-played us today."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news