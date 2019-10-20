CHAMPAIGN, ILL. -- As James McCourt's 39-yard field goal crossed through the uprights and fans subsequently rushed the field, Wisconsin left the Memorial Stadium turf as recipients of a stunning 24-23 loss to Illinois.

Based on two defensive leaders' comments after the loss, the team didn't look past their divisional adversaries this week to a potential heavyweight bout against Ohio State. Outside linebacker Zack Baun stated the players were "locked in" during practices.

Fellow redshirt senior Chris Orr asserted the same.

"We just flat-out got out-played," Orr said. "They just executed their game plan more than we did ours. We were for sure locked in on them, not looking ahead at all.

"They just out-played us today."