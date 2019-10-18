All-Out Blitz: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where we deliver what you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. Wisconsin took care of business against Michigan State last week, but the Badgers jump back into Big Ten West play on Saturday against Illinois.
QUICK PROGRAM FACTS
Head Coach: Lovie Smith (11-31 at Illinois; fourth year)
Location: Champaign, Ill.
2018 Record: 4-8, 2-7 Big Ten
2019 Record: 2-4 overall, 0-3 Big Ten
All-time Record: 608-597-51 (130 years)
Rankings: N/A
Series vs. Wisconsin: 36-42-7
In Champaign: 20-18-3
WHEN ILLINOIS HAS THE BALL
|WISCONSIN
|2019 PFF Grade
|ILLINOIS
|2019 PFF Grade
|
DE -- Isaiahh Loudermilk
|
65.4
|
LT -- Vederian Lowe
|
77.6
|
NT -- Bryson Williams
|
72.4
|
LG -- Kendrick Green
|
80.3
|
DE -- Garrett Rand
|
60.8
|
C -- Doug Kramer
|
79.5
|
OLB -- Zack Baun
|
93.1
|
RG -- Richie Petitbon
|
65.1
|
ILB -- Chris Orr
|
87.5
|
RT -- Alex Palczewski
|
73.2
|
ILB -- Jack Sanborn
|
78.0
|
QB -- Brandon Peters or Matt Robinson*
|
60.0/43.7
|
OLB -- Noah Burks
|
63.8
|
RB -- Reggie Corbin
|
78.9
|
CB -- Faion Hicks
|
66.3
|
WR -- Ricky Smalling
|
62.2
|
SS -- Reggie Pearson
|
67.4
|
WR -- Josh Imatorbhebhe
|
67.1
|
FS -- Eric Burrell
|
75.6
|
WR -- Dominic Stampley
|
58.0
|
CB -- Deron Harrell
|
63.6
|
TE -- Daniel Barker
|
56.7
Illinois will have a tall task facing a dominant Wisconsin defense. The Badgers lead the nation in over a handful of categories, including scoring defense (4.8 points per game), total defense (173.7 yards per game), rush defense (44.7 yards per game), pass defense (129 yards per game), team pass efficiency defense (75.4) and third down conversions (13-for-83, 15.7%).
The Illini average 30.7 points per game but only gain about 337.5 yards per contest through the first half of the regular season. Based on BadgerBlitz.com's Q&A and podcast with Orange and Blue News, the status of starting quarterback Brandon Peters (58.3 completion percentage, 797 yards, 10 touchdowns, four interceptions) is uncertain heading into Saturday's matchup after missing last weekend's loss to Michigan. Redshirt freshman Matt Robinson started in placed of Peters last week against the Wolverines, completing 19-of-25 passes for 192 yards with a touchdown in the loss.
However, Wisconsin's defense has a healthy amount of respect for Illinois, its players, and its scheme.
"It's always hard to, I guess, prepare for multiple quarterbacks when you don't really know who's it going to be," inside linebacker Chris Orr said on Monday. "Kind of have to study them individually, see if the offense might change with a different guy back there."
"I would say probably the most challenging part about them is their scheme. They're really diverse. They do some really good stuff in the run game. They have an athletic, mobile offensive line and really good back so it's definitely going to be a challenge. Challenge it on the outside with their receivers. They can get the ball to them in space, but it's definitely going to be a challenge."
Wisconsin will have to contain running back Reggie Corbin (396 yards, 5.9 yards per carry, three touchdown) -- who ran for an 80-yard touchdown last season inside Camp Randall Stadium -- and a group of wide receivers that includes Ricky Smalling (24 receptions, 225 yards, one touchdown) and USC transfer Josh Imatorbhebhe (20, 322, five).
WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL
|WISCONSIN
|2019 PFF Grade
|ILLINOIS
|2019 PFF Grade
|
LT -- Cole Van Lanen
|
81.8
|
DE -- Oluwole Betiku, Jr.
|
71.4
|
LG -- Jason Erdmann OR Kayden Lyles
|
61.6/59.8
|
DT -- Jamal Milan
|
69.4
|
C -- Tyler Biadasz
|
71.8
|
DT -- Tymir Oliver
|
71.0
|
RG -- Josh Seltzner OR Kayden Lyles
|
61.5/59.8
|
DE -- Ayo Shogbonyo
|
66.3
|
RT -- Logan Bruss
|
67.8
|
LB -- Jake Hansen
|
78.5
|
QB -- Jack Coan
|
78.9
|
LB -- Dele Harding
|
66.8
|
RB -- Jonathan Taylor
|
91.6
|
LB -- Milo Eifler
|
59.2
|
FB -- John Chenal
|
71.2
|
S -- Sydney Brown
|
42.4
|
WR -- A.J. Taylor
|
64.0
|
S -- Tony Adams
|
60.5
|
WR -- Kendric Pryor
|
74.9
|
CB -- Nate Hobbs
|
55.9
|
TE -- Jake Ferguson
|
58.6
|
CB -- Jartavius Martin
|
56.9
It is a case of the good, the bad, and the ugly with Illinois' defense halfway through the season.
The good: Lovie Smith's unit leads the country in fumbles forced (11) and fumble recoveries (10). It also ranks fourth in the FBS in tackles for loss per game with 8.8.
The bad: Illinois has given up 30.7 points and 434.5 yards per game. The Illini has allowed nearly 202 rushing yards and about 233 yards per contest through six games.
The ugly: Against three Big Ten Schools -- Nebraska, Minnesota and Michigan -- Illinois haas allowed an average of 5.9 yards per carry and 324 rushing yards per game. Wisconsin comes into its seventh regular season outing of 2019 averaging 248.7 per contest. Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor needs just four yards to break the 5,000-yard milestone for his career.
UW will have to contain some key players on the Illinois defense. Linebacker Jake Hansen leads the FBS in forced fumbles (five) and fumble recoveries (three) while also tallying 48 tackles (5.5 for loss) and 2.5 sacks. Fellow 'backer Dele Harding leads the team in tackles with 65 tackles, and has registered 5.5 tackles for loss and reeled in two interceptions.
A pair of defensive linemen, Oluwole Betiku, Jr. (28 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, six quarterback hurries) and Ayo Shogbonyo (21 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks), could give Wisconsin trouble in the backfield.