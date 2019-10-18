BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where we deliver what you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. Wisconsin took care of business against Michigan State last week, but the Badgers jump back into Big Ten West play on Saturday against Illinois.

Illinois will have a tall task facing a dominant Wisconsin defense. The Badgers lead the nation in over a handful of categories, including scoring defense (4.8 points per game), total defense (173.7 yards per game), rush defense (44.7 yards per game), pass defense (129 yards per game), team pass efficiency defense (75.4) and third down conversions (13-for-83, 15.7%).

The Illini average 30.7 points per game but only gain about 337.5 yards per contest through the first half of the regular season. Based on BadgerBlitz.com's Q&A and podcast with Orange and Blue News, the status of starting quarterback Brandon Peters (58.3 completion percentage, 797 yards, 10 touchdowns, four interceptions) is uncertain heading into Saturday's matchup after missing last weekend's loss to Michigan. Redshirt freshman Matt Robinson started in placed of Peters last week against the Wolverines, completing 19-of-25 passes for 192 yards with a touchdown in the loss.

However, Wisconsin's defense has a healthy amount of respect for Illinois, its players, and its scheme.

"It's always hard to, I guess, prepare for multiple quarterbacks when you don't really know who's it going to be," inside linebacker Chris Orr said on Monday. "Kind of have to study them individually, see if the offense might change with a different guy back there."

"I would say probably the most challenging part about them is their scheme. They're really diverse. They do some really good stuff in the run game. They have an athletic, mobile offensive line and really good back so it's definitely going to be a challenge. Challenge it on the outside with their receivers. They can get the ball to them in space, but it's definitely going to be a challenge."

Wisconsin will have to contain running back Reggie Corbin (396 yards, 5.9 yards per carry, three touchdown) -- who ran for an 80-yard touchdown last season inside Camp Randall Stadium -- and a group of wide receivers that includes Ricky Smalling (24 receptions, 225 yards, one touchdown) and USC transfer Josh Imatorbhebhe (20, 322, five).