The No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers head across state lines for a Big Ten West clash when they face the Illinois Fighting Illini in Memorial Stadium on Saturday. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down its three keys to the game before head coach Paul Chryst and his team take the field against Lovie Smith's squad.

Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) talking with Heisman Trophy winner Ron Dayne. (Darren Lee Photography)

FIRST READ: ONCE AGAIN, ESTABLISH JONATHAN TAYLOR. RINSE. REPEAT.

As previously stated, Wisconsin will always look to get its Heisman Trophy-caliber running back going early on -- but against Illinois, there is an extremely good reason why. The Illini defense gives up on average 201.8 yards on the ground per contest. Breaking that down even further against three Big Ten opponents, the unit has allowed a whopping 324 yards per game and nearly six yards per carry. Against a Badgers' offense that averages over 248 yards per game in that category through six outings so far, it could be a huge day for Jonathan Taylor and Co. Reminder as well: Taylor needs just four yards to reach the 5,000-yard milestone in his 2.5-plus year career.

SECOND READ: PROTECT THE BALL

Wisconsin has only coughed up the ball five times in six games (one interception, four fumbles). On the flip side, Illinois' defense has forced 14 turnovers halfway through its regular season (four interceptions, 10 fumble recoveries). As noted by Illinois in its game notes, Smith's unit actually ranks first in the country in forced fumbles (11) and fumble recoveries (10). That includes linebacker Jake Hansen leading the FBS in both of those categories for individual players' stats (five and three, respectively). For that matter, UW also has forced 14 takeaways (eight interceptions, six fumble recoveries) while scoring as many defensive touchdowns as it has allowed (four). For any road game, winning the turnover battle can be critical, even against a team that's struggling through a four-game losing streak.

THIRD READ: GET PASSING GAME IN RHYTHM, AND USE PLAY ACTION TO KEEP ILLINOIS HONEST