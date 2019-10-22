The Wisconsin Badgers fell in striking fashion to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday in a 24-23 loss.

Despite racking up 420 yards and having a solid day from quarterback Jack Coan, Wisconsin (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) converted just two touchdowns in five red zone opportunities and did not run the ball as they would have liked (156 yards on 3.6 yards per carry).

As BadgerBlitz.com always does each Tuesday after a game, here's the unofficial personnel breakdown that Wisconsin used against Illinois.