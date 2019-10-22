News More News
Wisconsin football: Breaking down Badgers' personnel vs. Illinois

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
The Wisconsin Badgers fell in striking fashion to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday in a 24-23 loss.

Despite racking up 420 yards and having a solid day from quarterback Jack Coan, Wisconsin (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) converted just two touchdowns in five red zone opportunities and did not run the ball as they would have liked (156 yards on 3.6 yards per carry).

As BadgerBlitz.com always does each Tuesday after a game, here's the unofficial personnel breakdown that Wisconsin used against Illinois.

Wisconsin personnel breakdown
1st half personnel # of times used 2nd half personnel # of times used

11

21

11

18

12

13

12

10

13

13

20


20

21

1

21


22

6

22

2

32

32

4

1ST HALF TOTAL

41

2ND HALF TOTAL

34
Also, though I watched the offense once via video replay, I will still call these unofficial results.

QUICK NOTES/QUALIFERS

