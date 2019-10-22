Wisconsin football: Breaking down Badgers' personnel vs. Illinois
The Wisconsin Badgers fell in striking fashion to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday in a 24-23 loss.
Despite racking up 420 yards and having a solid day from quarterback Jack Coan, Wisconsin (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) converted just two touchdowns in five red zone opportunities and did not run the ball as they would have liked (156 yards on 3.6 yards per carry).
As BadgerBlitz.com always does each Tuesday after a game, here's the unofficial personnel breakdown that Wisconsin used against Illinois.
Wisconsin personnel breakdown
|1st half personnel
|# of times used
|2nd half personnel
|# of times used
|
11
|
21
|
11
|
18
|
12
|
13
|
12
|
10
|
13
|
13
|
20
|
|
20
|
21
|
1
|
21
|
|
22
|
6
|
22
|
2
|
32
|
32
|
4
|
1ST HALF TOTAL
|
41
|
2ND HALF TOTAL
|
34
QUICK NOTES/QUALIFERS
