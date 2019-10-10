On Thursday morning, Wisconsin issued a press release about "Introducing the next chapter of Camp Randall Stadium." UW is calling this the "CR Future" project with a renovation focused in on the south zone.

MADISON, Wis. – While Camp Randall Stadium celebrated its 100th birthday recently, it has undergone a number of significant changes since 1917. Those changes have seen the stadium transform from a set of wooden bleachers surrounding a field to a modern venue with a capacity of more than 80,000. Through all the changes, Camp Randall has been able to preserve its historic roots.

Thursday, Wisconsin Athletics announced initial plans for the latest chapter in the iconic stadium’s history, the CR Future project. The plans center on the south end zone bleachers which border the UW Field House. The makeover will allow for a more interactive and engaging fan experience through enhanced seating options, which include loge boxes and club seats, access to indoor and outdoor hospitality clubs, climate-controlled amenities, expanded premium food and beverage offerings and best-in-class service and operations.

“I’m very excited about this next phase in Camp Randall’s history,” Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said. “We are continually trying to provide our fans a first-class experience when they come to our events. This latest renovation will enhance that experience with amenities we know our fans desire.”

Originally built in 1917, Camp Randall Stadium is the fifth-oldest football stadium in college football. The most recent renovation to the stadium was completed in 2005. That $109.5 million project included a premium seating structure on the east side of the stadium which houses 72 suites, 337 club seats and 590 Varsity Club seats. The south end zone project will expand those premium seating opportunities into the main bowl of the stadium and modernize the fan experience.

A comprehensive timeline for the CR Future project is still being finalized. In addition, until the project’s construction can be put up for competitive bid, the actual cost is unable to be determined. For more information on the project, including how fans can sign up to become a ‘Project Insider,’ please visit CampRandallStadium.com.