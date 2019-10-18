“My leg was extended on a play, just trying to hold a block,” Williams told BadgerBlitz.com on Monday. “Leg was extended and got rolled up on. Somebody fell on my leg. Everybody thought it was the worst. I honestly got pretty lucky. Now I’m just blessed to honestly just be back.”

On the Thursday before Wisconsin’s second game of the season against Central Michigan, Wisconsin released its updated injury report. Williams -- who was not on the Monday preliminary list of Badgers injured -- was announced as out with what the program designated as a left leg injury.

As reported by the Wisconsin State Journal’s Colten Bartholomew and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Jeff Potrykus earlier this week, the injury took place during a practice.

Hearing the phrase “thought it was the worst,” the area of concern revolved around his knee. However, some tension was relieved after the results came from a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) test.

“I had to wait about six hours until I got my MRI, and got really good news from that saying I’d miss a couple weeks,” Williams said. “It ended up being a little bit more, but like I said, I’ll take anything.”

Williams missed wins against Central Michigan, Michigan and Northwestern, but he returned to play against Kent State two weekends ago. Despite being out, he stated he did not miss any meeting or practices during the time away and took mental reps while not being able to physically participate out on the field.

The sophomore now wears a brace on his left leg, but he admitted earlier this week that he felt “great” as he continues to work back.

“Practice is going a lot better,” Williams said. “Finally just started practicing about two weeks ago, and now I’m finally getting really back into things. Game day reps feel good. It feels as natural as I can be out there. Still keeping one brace on the left leg just to keep it on there, but everything’s feeling great.”

According to PFF, Williams has played 14 combined snaps the past two contests against the Golden Flashes and Spartans (eight and six reps, respectively).

“Even with the nickel, I’m not getting too many reps out there, but I feel just fine after the games,” Williams said. “I feel great during the games. I think that all comes from the treatment and rehab I’ve been trying to do ever since I got hurt, so it feels good out there. I feel great, even with that knee brace on.”

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has seen the progression in recent weeks from his sophomore nose tackle.

“I think you could tell it’s been good to not have to overload him and be able to work him back because he missed enough time and just trying to feel out where his knee was going to be, and I think he’s in a good spot,” Leonhard said on Tuesday. “I think you’re starting to see this last week and now early part of this week, he’s got his legs underneath him and he’s able to trust it and play nice and physical for us inside.”

Williams, a Nebraska native, started three games in 2018 after then-senior Olive Sagapolu was lost for the remainder of the season due to a dislocated shoulder. He played in the season opener against South Florida, but with the injury, true freshman Keeanu Benton stepped up to assume first-team duties at the position like the former had done last year.

In the first half dozen games of the 2019 regular season, PFF has graded the Janesville Craig product with a 74.1 based on a reported 85 snaps.

“He’s done a good job,” Williams said of Benton. “Obviously he was really, really raw when he first got here but you could see the potential and you still see it now. A lot like where I was last year where you’re first getting thrown it, it kind of gets you fast, but then the game really just slows down as you get more and more reps. He’s taken a lot of reps. He’s doing all good. I tried to help him out as much as I could when I was not able to do too much, so he’s just doing a good job.”

Williams’ presence back on the defensive line can only help a rejuvenated unit as Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) looks to stay undefeated in a Big Ten West showdown with Illinois (2-4, 0-3) on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, BTN). The second-year player could once again add his skillset to a group that is healthier and more experienced this season. Both ends Garrett Rand and Isaiahh Loudermilk have played in all six games after the former missed all of the 2018 season and the latter sat in four of the 13 games due to injury.

Redshirt sophomore Matt Henningsen has recorded two fumble recoveries for touchdowns in addition to three tackles for loss -- and throw in Williams and Benton at the nose tackle spot, there appears to be a two-deep of more seasoned linemen that can be used in base 3-4 or 2-4-5 nickel looks.

“Last year, there were games where it’d be three freshmen starting, and one of them was an o-lineman. So I think now that this year, you can throw four, five guys in there and you can be confident about them,” Williams said. “It’s huge having Rand back. Matt Henningsen’s been great, Isaiah’s always been great. Keeanu’s doing a good job stepping up, and I’m ready to get back. So having that depth and all of us knowing what we need to do, it’s nice having that. Just everybody really having a whole another year of experience is huge.”