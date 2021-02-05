While the opponents remain the same, the dates have been altered slightly.

MADISON, Wis. – The Big Ten announced a revised 2021 football schedule for the University of Wisconsin and the other 13 teams Friday, a sign that the conference is hopeful business can return to normal by August.

The Badgers’ first four opponents and locations remain the same – opening the season home against Penn State (Sept.2-4), nonconference home game against Eastern Michigan (Sept.11), bye week, a neutral-site game against Notre Dame at Chicago’s Soldier Field (Sept.25) and a home against Michigan (Oct.2), as well as hosting Army (Oct.16).

After that, Wisconsin will face Illinois and former head coach Bret Bielema in Champaign (Oct.9), travel to Purdue (Oct.23), host Iowa (Oct.30), travel to Rutgers (Nov.6), host Northwestern (Nov.13) and Nebraska (Nov.20) before finishing on the road at Minnesota (Nov.27).

Wisconsin’s original schedule has home games against Northwestern (Oct.30), Purdue (Nov.13) and Iowa (Nov.27) and road games against Minnesota (Oct.9), Illinois (Oct.23), Rutgers (Nov.6) and Nebraska (Nov.20).

Wisconsin’s games against Purdue and Nebraska were flipped to avoid one team hosting the other for three straight seasons. UW’s 2020 road game at Nebraska and home game against Purdue were both canceled due to the Badgers’ COVID outbreak.

A theme for this season, everything is subject to change.

Ending the year with a 42-28 win over Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, finishing the year 4-3 overall, Wisconsin is expected to return eight starters on offense that include quarterback Graham Mertz, tailback Jalen Berger, tight end Jake Ferguson and receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor, both of whom missed most of the season with injuries.

Defensively, the Badgers are also slated to return eight starters that include all four linebackers, cornerbacks Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams and depth at the safety position.

Wisconsin has yet to announce when its spring practice schedule will begin.