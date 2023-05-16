Wisconsin had been searching for help at cornerback for much of the spring.

"We've been talking since last week," Fourqurean told BadgerBlitz.com. "I got the offer last week and committed today. I haven't visited yet but I think I will report next week. Otherwise I'll visit next week and enroll the week after. I'm real excited about Wisconsin."

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound corner, who was previously committed to Vanderbilt, is coming off a season in which he was named an Associated Press First-Team All-American. He totaled 28 tackles, three tackles for loss, four interceptions and 14 pass breakups under Grant Valley State head coach Matt Mitchell, who is now the outside linebackers coach at Wisconsin.

"I committed to Vanderbilt not too long ago," Fourqurean said. "But not long after that, Wisconsin and a few other schools reached out to me. The only one I really considered was Wisconsin, and a big part of that is my relationship with Coach Mitchell and my trust in him. That was a hard conversation to have because Vanderbilt invested a lot into me. But I had to pick the best school for me and I made the best move for me.

"Coach Mitchell did play a huge role in my commitment. We're on the same page and he wouldn't bring me here if it wasn't the right opportunity for me. He let me know that's it's a great fit for both sides. I've also walking into a great culture and a great school at Wisconsin."

After missing on multiple targets in the transfer portal, Fourqurean will add depth to a secondary that saw a pair of early enrollees - Jace Arnold and Jonas Duclona - run with the second team defense. Ricardo Hallman, Alex Smith and Jason Maitre were regularly with the top group.

"They have two returning starters and then a lot of freshmen behind them," Fourqurean, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, said. "So right away the think I can compete for a starting spot and play a bunch for them.

"I'm excited to come in and compete right away."