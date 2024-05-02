Not only did UW lose starting point guard Chucky Hepburn (Louisville), but Wisconsin saw rotation reserves Connor Essegian (Nebraska) and Isaac Lindsey (South Dakota State) and walk-ons Ross Candelino and Luke Haertle leave the program.

He is the second backcourt member to join the Badgers out of the transfer portal, joining former Central Arkansas point guard Camren Hunter to help fortify a UW backcourt thinned considerably by the transfer portal. UW also added combo forward Xavier Amos on Monday .

Just days after committing to New Mexico out of the transfer portal, the former Colorado State and Missouri guard announced he would join the Badgers for the 2023-24 season.

MADISON, Wis. – John Tonje is likely hoping his third portal school is the charm with the University of Wisconsin.

"We are thrilled to add John Tonje to our team next season," head coach Greg Gard said in a release. "His five years of experience and production at a high level will be extremely valuable to our program. John has good positional size, strength, and the ability to help impact our team immediately on both ends of the floor.



"He is a multidimensional wing with the ability to shoot the 3, score off the bounce and get to the free throw line. Everything about John as a person, student and player is in line with who we want in our locker room. His presence will be noticeable on our team from day one."

Tonje has one season of eligibility remaining after playing 122 games (46 starters) over four years at Colorado State. He was second on the Rams in scoring in 2022-23 at 14.6 points per game and accumulated 1,051 points, 359 rebounds, and 102 assists with the Rams, shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from three-point range.

Transferring to Missouri for what was expected to be his final season, Tonje played only eight games before being shut down with a foot injury in late January.

“He was one of our best players during summer workouts before suffering the setback,” Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said. “Unfortunately, the injury has prevented him from being completely healthy and reaching the levels he is accustomed to."

Although a native of North Omaha, Nebraska, Tonje played for the Cameroon National Team in August 2023 during the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Nigeria. He helped Cameroon to a perfect 4-0 record and advance to the final rounds of the qualifying tournament for Paris 2024.

Wisconsin is expected to have one scholarship available moving forward.