Wisconsin flips 2025 DT Drayden Pavey from Purdue

Wisconsin didn't land Drayden Pavey the first time around, but the Badgers' continued persistence paid off on Tuesday morning.
After announcing his decommitment from Purdue this weekend, the senior defensive tackle from Ohio flipped to Wisconsin as a member of UW's 2025 recruiting class.
On May 2, Pavey released a top three that included Wisconsin, Purdue and Indiana, the three programs he took officials to in June. The Cincinnati, Ohio native committed to Purdue soon after.
But credit position coach EJ Whitlow, who served as the lead contact in Pavey's recruitment. Wisconsin stayed in consistent contact throughout the fall.
“Our relationship is built through honesty. He’s (Whitlow) a real solid dude, he’s never gonna sit there and lie to you," Pavey told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. "And that’s one thing I like. He’s not pushing me to commit at this time, he’s not pushing me to get into it that deep yet, he’s taking it real slow, we’re building our relationship. And that’s one of the biggest things to me, relationships with the coaches I’m gonna be playing with.
“He said that I could play from 4i down to a zero, which would be great. That’s something I’m looking forward to. I think I fit pretty well into his scheme as well," he said.
Pavey visited Wisconsin for the first time on April 20 and again for an official visit in mid-June.
"It was crazy, the atmosphere that I got to see for the practice," Pavey said in a previous interview. "And practice is another big factor with them, because it showed how close of a brotherhood they have, and that’s something I’d like to be part of.”
Pavey is likely the final piece to a defensive line class that previously included Wilnerson Telemaque, Xavier Ukponu and Torin Pettaway.
"I’d like to build a real good relationship with Coach (Luke) Fickell. Me and Coach Whitlow have talked about how coach Fickell’s a big D-line guy because he used to play D-line. And I feel like, me and him could have a real good relationship."
"The city of Madison was beautiful, it's a very beautiful place. It’s a high level of football they play, it’s a high level of competition. Playing that level of football is gonna get me looks from NFL scouts, and that’s really what I’m looking for."
Wisconsin currently has 23 commitments in the senior cycle.
