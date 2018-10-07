Sunday, the Badgers were able to flip senior Clay Cundiff , who was committed to Kansas heading into the weekend, during his official visit. The three-star prospect joins Hayden Rucci as tight ends for position coach Mickey Turner in this cycle.

Wisconsin found the second tight end it was looking in the 2019 class.

Cundiff, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound prospect from Bishop Carroll High School in Kansas, committed to the Jayhawks this past summer. But the Wisconsin coaching staff got back in touch this month and were quickly able change Cundiff's mind. He is commit No. 14 for UW in the 2019 class.

Almost one year ago, Cundiff visited Wisconsin for the first time unofficially.

"I really enjoyed my time in Madison," Cundiff told BadgerBlitz.com at the time. "All the people I encountered were very polite and genuine. The atmosphere was insane and I had so much fun.

"The one thing that stood out to me the most was how the players were very respectable of all the recruits there. They really set the bar high as far as their character and showing how to be true men."