 Wisconsin has two games this week against Nebraska and Minnesota
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-24 11:37:25 -0600') }} football

Wisconsin falls to No. 11 in Associated Press Top 25 Poll

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin, which had its six-game winning streak snapped by Michigan State on Friday, dropped to No. 11 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Badgers (14-3, 5-2 Big Ten) travel to Nebraska on Thursday and host Minnesota on Sunday.

UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 6), Michigan State (No. 10), Ohio State (No. 16) and Illinois (No. 24).

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis.
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)
AP POLL
Rank  Team  Record

1

Auburn

18-1

2

Gonzaga

15-2

3

Arizona

16-1

4

Baylor

17-2

5

Kansas

16-2

6

Purdue

16-3

7

Houston

17-2

8

UCLA

13-2

9

Duke

15-3

10

Michigan State

15-3

11

Wisconsin

15-3

12

Kentucky

15-4

13

Texas Tech

15-4

14

Villanova

14-5

15

USC

16-2

16

Ohio State

12-4

17

Providence

16-2

18

Tennessee

13-5

19

LSU

15-4

20

Connecticut

13-4

21

Xavier

14-4

22

Marquette

14-6

23

Iowa State

14-5

24

Illinois

13-5

25

Davidson

16-2

Others receiving votes: BYU 120, Alabama 77, Texas 61, Colorado St. 57, Florida St. 50, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 19, Wake Forest 12, Indiana 10, Murray St. 10, Iowa 8, TCU 6, Miami 4, Florida 3, Boise St. 3, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, Wyoming 2, Iona 1, Seton Hall 1.

Conference Notes

Co-Player of the Week

Payton Willis, Minnesota

G – Sr. – 6-4 – Fayetteville, Ark. – Fayetteville

Scored 32 points and added seven assists, three rebounds, and a steal four steals, and two rebounds in a 68-65 home victory over Rutgers.

Co-Player of the Week

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

C – So. – 7-1 – Alexandria, Va. – DeMatha Catholic

Averaged 23.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.0 points, 1.0 steal, and 1.0 block per game in Michigan’s two wins last week

Freshman of the Week

Caleb Houstan, Michigan

G/F – 6-8 – Mississauga, Ontario – Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Averaged 17.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game in Michigan’s two victories last week

2021-22 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

Nov. 15

P: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jr., IND

F: Bryce McGowens, NEB

Nov. 22

P: Keegan Murray, So., IOWA

P: Trevion Williams, Sr., PUR

F: Caleb Furst, PUR

Nov. 29

P: Johnny Davis, So., WIS

F: Bryce McGowens, NEB

Dec. 6

P: Payton Willis, Sr., MINN

P: Brad Davison, Sr., WIS

F: Max Christie, MSU

F: Chucky Hepburn, WIS

Dec. 13

P: E.J. Liddell, Jr., OSU

P: Trevion Williams, Sr., PUR

F: Max Christie, MSU

Dec. 20

P: Keegan Murray, So., IOWA

F: Kobe Bufkin, MICH

F: Bryce McGowens, NEB

Dec. 27

P: Kofi Cockburn, Jr., ILL

F: Max Christie, MSU

Jan. 3

P: Keegan Murray, So., IOWA

F: Malaki Branham, OSU

Jan. 10

P: Kofi Cockburn, Jr., ILL

P: Johnny Davis, So., WIS

F: Max Christie, MSU

F: Malaki Branham, OSU

Jan. 17

P: Trent Frazier, Sr., ILL

F: Max Christie, MSU

Jan. 24

P: Payton Willis, Sr., MINN

P: Hunter Dickinson, So., MICH

F: Caleb Houstan, MICH

_________________________________________________

