Wisconsin falls to No. 11 in Associated Press Top 25 Poll
Wisconsin, which had its six-game winning streak snapped by Michigan State on Friday, dropped to No. 11 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Badgers (14-3, 5-2 Big Ten) travel to Nebraska on Thursday and host Minnesota on Sunday.
UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 6), Michigan State (No. 10), Ohio State (No. 16) and Illinois (No. 24).
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|
1
|
Auburn
|
18-1
|
2
|
Gonzaga
|
15-2
|
3
|
Arizona
|
16-1
|
4
|
Baylor
|
17-2
|
5
|
Kansas
|
16-2
|
6
|
Purdue
|
16-3
|
7
|
Houston
|
17-2
|
8
|
UCLA
|
13-2
|
9
|
Duke
|
15-3
|
10
|
Michigan State
|
15-3
|
11
|
Wisconsin
|
15-3
|
12
|
Kentucky
|
15-4
|
13
|
Texas Tech
|
15-4
|
14
|
Villanova
|
14-5
|
15
|
USC
|
16-2
|
16
|
Ohio State
|
12-4
|
17
|
Providence
|
16-2
|
18
|
Tennessee
|
13-5
|
19
|
LSU
|
15-4
|
20
|
Connecticut
|
13-4
|
21
|
Xavier
|
14-4
|
22
|
Marquette
|
14-6
|
23
|
Iowa State
|
14-5
|
24
|
Illinois
|
13-5
|
25
|
Davidson
|
16-2
Others receiving votes: BYU 120, Alabama 77, Texas 61, Colorado St. 57, Florida St. 50, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 19, Wake Forest 12, Indiana 10, Murray St. 10, Iowa 8, TCU 6, Miami 4, Florida 3, Boise St. 3, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, Wyoming 2, Iona 1, Seton Hall 1.
Conference Notes
Co-Player of the Week
Payton Willis, Minnesota
G – Sr. – 6-4 – Fayetteville, Ark. – Fayetteville
Scored 32 points and added seven assists, three rebounds, and a steal four steals, and two rebounds in a 68-65 home victory over Rutgers.
Co-Player of the Week
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
C – So. – 7-1 – Alexandria, Va. – DeMatha Catholic
Averaged 23.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.0 points, 1.0 steal, and 1.0 block per game in Michigan’s two wins last week
Freshman of the Week
Caleb Houstan, Michigan
G/F – 6-8 – Mississauga, Ontario – Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Averaged 17.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game in Michigan’s two victories last week
2021-22 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Players of the Week
Nov. 15
P: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jr., IND
F: Bryce McGowens, NEB
Nov. 22
P: Keegan Murray, So., IOWA
P: Trevion Williams, Sr., PUR
F: Caleb Furst, PUR
Nov. 29
P: Johnny Davis, So., WIS
F: Bryce McGowens, NEB
Dec. 6
P: Payton Willis, Sr., MINN
P: Brad Davison, Sr., WIS
F: Max Christie, MSU
F: Chucky Hepburn, WIS
Dec. 13
P: E.J. Liddell, Jr., OSU
P: Trevion Williams, Sr., PUR
F: Max Christie, MSU
Dec. 20
P: Keegan Murray, So., IOWA
F: Kobe Bufkin, MICH
F: Bryce McGowens, NEB
Dec. 27
P: Kofi Cockburn, Jr., ILL
F: Max Christie, MSU
Jan. 3
P: Keegan Murray, So., IOWA
F: Malaki Branham, OSU
Jan. 10
P: Kofi Cockburn, Jr., ILL
P: Johnny Davis, So., WIS
F: Max Christie, MSU
F: Malaki Branham, OSU
Jan. 17
P: Trent Frazier, Sr., ILL
F: Max Christie, MSU
Jan. 24
P: Payton Willis, Sr., MINN
P: Hunter Dickinson, So., MICH
F: Caleb Houstan, MICH
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45
*Like us on Facebook