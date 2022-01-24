Wisconsin falls to No. 11 in Associated Press Top 25 Poll

Wisconsin, which had its six-game winning streak snapped by Michigan State on Friday, dropped to No. 11 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Badgers (14-3, 5-2 Big Ten) travel to Nebraska on Thursday and host Minnesota on Sunday.

UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 6), Michigan State (No. 10), Ohio State (No. 16) and Illinois (No. 24).