Wisconsin Fall Camp Report No. 14: Fans take in the Badgers

BadgerBlitz.com delivers yet another report after UW's 14th practice of fall camp, the eighth occasion Wisconsin allowed reporters to cover one fully.

UW hosted an open practice two weekends away from its Sept. 4 season-opener against Penn State. The cardinal and white faithful received the opportunity to see an offense move the ball efficiently and the defense flying around to the ball.

From the Aug. 6 injury report, BadgerBlitz.com still did not see outside linebacker Aaron Witt (right leg) or wide receiver Stephan Bracey (right leg) dressed. Inside linebacker Jake Chaney (right arm) wore a jersey but not shoulder pads once again.

Tackle Tyler Beach (left leg) did not dress or participate in drills on Saturday. The line still missed Tanor Bortolini (right leg), Logan Brown (head) and Dylan Barrett (right leg) as well.

Cornerback Deron Harrell (right leg) dressed, went through indy periods and participated in 11-on-11 activities, according to BadgerBlitz.com's notes. Hank Poteat's room will lose a player for the rest of the season, however, as a UW official noted that Al Ashford III (left arm) underwent surgery and will miss the 2021 campaign.

Tight end Clay Cundiff (left arm) -- listed by UW as limited for Friday's practice -- wore the yellow non-contact jersey but participated in 11-on-11 team periods according to BadgerBlitz.com's notes.

First-team tailback Jalen Berger (right leg) dressed and returned to work in both indy and 11-on-11 periods.

Wide receivers Danny Davis (head) and Skyler Bell (left leg) -- both designated as out on Friday -- did not participate in practice a day later.