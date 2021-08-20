Wisconsin Fall Camp Report No. 13: Welcomed return on the offensive line

BadgerBlitz.com delivers yet another report after UW's 13th practice of fall camp, the seventh occasion UW allowed reporters to cover one fully.

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin took practice outside of Camp Randall Stadium on Friday a couple hundred feet north of the historic edifice, and the heat and humidity turned up a notch during the late morning session.

From the Aug. 6 injury report, BadgerBlitz.com still did not see outside linebacker Aaron Witt (right leg) or wide receiver Stephan Bracey (right leg) dressed. Inside linebacker Jake Chaney (right arm) wore a jersey but not shoulder pads.

Tackles Tyler Beach (left leg) and Logan Bruss (left leg) both dressed fully. Beach did not work in 11-on-11 periods, though Bruss resumed his spot as starting right tackle. The line still missed Tanor Bortolini (right leg), Logan Brown (head) and Dylan Barrett (right leg).

CB Al Ashford III (left arm) did not practice again on Friday, but fellow corner Deron Harrell (right leg) dressed and went through indy work. Harrell did not participate in 11-on-11 activities, according to BadgerBlitz.com's notes

Inside linebacker Tatum Grass (head) no longer wore the yellow no contact jersey and worked along side Mike Maskalunas in second-team work, but tight end Clay Cundiff (left arm) did.

First-team tailback Jalen Berger (right leg) dressed and appeared to go through indy periods; however, he did not participate in team periods.

Wide receiver Danny Davis (head) appeared to work on one of the exercise bikes off to the side. Outside linebacker Nick Herbig left practice (heat).