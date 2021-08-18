Wisconsin Fall Camp Report No. 12: Offense sees spark

BadgerBlitz.com delivers yet another report after UW's 12th session of fall camp, the sixth occasion UW allowed reporters to cover a full practice.

This time around, however, the offense showed spark and delivered touchdowns during later 11-on-11 team periods.

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin took practice outside of Camp Randall Stadium on Wednesday, busting out the full pads to the field a couple hundred feet north of the large football edifice. The last time reporters watched practice from this area, the defense flew around and dominated.

From the Aug. 6 injury report, BadgerBlitz.com still did not see outside linebacker Aaron Witt (right leg) or wide receiver Stephan Bracey (right leg) dressed. Inside linebacker Jake Chaney (right arm) wore a jersey but appeared to not have pads on.

Tackles Tyler Beach (left leg) and Logan Bruss (right leg) both dressed fully, though they did not work in 11-on-11 periods. I did not watch much of the offensive line indy work, so unsure of what reps they received there. The line still missed Tanor Bortolini (right leg), Logan Brown (head) and Dylan Barrett (right leg).

UW listed kicker Jack Van Dyke (right leg) as limited last Friday, and I did not see him attempt field goals on Wednesday.

CB Al Ashford III (left arm) did not practice again on Friday, nor did fellow corner Deron Harrell (right leg).

UW tight end Jack Eschenbach (left arm) no longer wore a yellow non-contact jersey. However, inside linebacker Tatum Grass (head) did.

Running back Loyal Crawford (head) fully dressed on Wednesday, though first-team tailback Jalen Berger (right leg) did not.