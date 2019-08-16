Wisconsin fall camp practice No. 14: Photos, videos
MADISON -- More sights and sounds from Friday's fall camp practice, including the return of Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson.
#Badgers RB drills pic.twitter.com/DE0CY35Gl1— Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) August 16, 2019
#Badgers tackling drills: pic.twitter.com/awAdkJdTBb— Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) August 16, 2019
#Badgers OL doing indy work: pic.twitter.com/xcfTn314Rr— Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) August 16, 2019
#Badgers TE Jake Ferguson (left thumb) returned to the field on Friday wearing a yellow jersey (usually means no-contact). Did some work in team periods as well. pic.twitter.com/SM9LLmdjml— Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) August 16, 2019