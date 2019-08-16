News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-16 18:38:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Wisconsin fall camp practice No. 14: Photos, videos

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

MADISON -- More sights and sounds from Friday's fall camp practice, including the return of Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}