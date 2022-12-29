MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin’s quarterback room is suddenly getting crowded. The Badgers are expected to land former SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai from the transfer portal, according to multiple media reports. Originally stating last month he would enter the 2023 NFL Draft, Mordecai gives Wisconsin a proven option under center. The 6-3 senior passed for 7,152 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions the past two seasons at SMU, setting a variety of Mustang school records. In a 77-63 win over Houston on November 5, Mordecai set school and American Athletic Conference records with nine touchdown passes — an NCAA-record tying seven coming in the first half. He finished with 379 passing yards while also rushing for a score. He was a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award each of the past two seasons. He has one season of college eligibility remaining.

Tanner Mordecai had 7,152 passing yards with 72 touchdowns and 22 interceptions the past two seasons for SMU. (Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports)

He is the second former Oklahoma transfer the Badgers have signed from the portal this offseason, as UW signed Sooner freshman Nick Evers on the first day of the early signing period. Mordecai spent his first three seasons under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma. Depth at quarterback was an area of need for the Badgers dating back to the fall. With the departure of Graham Mertz to Florida, Wisconsin played Tuesday’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl with just two scholarship quarterbacks. Senior Chase Wolf finished 16 of 26 for 116 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in his first collegiate start. Wolf said he planned to return to the team next season for a sixth year. Freshman Myles Burkett played in two games and attempted five passes but did not appear in the bowl game. Evers played in one game this past season for the Sooners. Incoming freshman Cole Lacrue is also slated to participate in spring practices.