Wisconsin Expected to Land SMU Senior QB Tanner Mordecai
MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin’s quarterback room is suddenly getting crowded.
The Badgers are expected to land former SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai from the transfer portal, according to multiple media reports.
Originally stating last month he would enter the 2023 NFL Draft, Mordecai gives Wisconsin a proven option under center. The 6-3 senior passed for 7,152 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions the past two seasons at SMU, setting a variety of Mustang school records.
In a 77-63 win over Houston on November 5, Mordecai set school and American Athletic Conference records with nine touchdown passes — an NCAA-record tying seven coming in the first half. He finished with 379 passing yards while also rushing for a score.
He was a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award each of the past two seasons. He has one season of college eligibility remaining.
He is the second former Oklahoma transfer the Badgers have signed from the portal this offseason, as UW signed Sooner freshman Nick Evers on the first day of the early signing period. Mordecai spent his first three seasons under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma.
Depth at quarterback was an area of need for the Badgers dating back to the fall. With the departure of Graham Mertz to Florida, Wisconsin played Tuesday’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl with just two scholarship quarterbacks. Senior Chase Wolf finished 16 of 26 for 116 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in his first collegiate start. Wolf said he planned to return to the team next season for a sixth year.
Freshman Myles Burkett played in two games and attempted five passes but did not appear in the bowl game. Evers played in one game this past season for the Sooners. Incoming freshman Cole Lacrue is also slated to participate in spring practices.
Mordecai isn’t a huge running threat but isn’t afraid to tuck the ball. He rushed 59 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns this past season. While new head coach Luke Fickell and incoming offensive coordinator Phil Longo would ideally want a quarterback with high marks in mobility, Fickell said recently that the main thing he wants is a player who is a “leader and winner.”
“If you don't find a leader and you don't find a winner, I don't care how accurate they are, how big they are, I don't care how fast they are,” Fickell said. “We all have the things we are looking for. I've always wanted a guy who can move. It doesn’t move he has to be a running quarterback, but if you can't extend things or make things happen with your athleticism, that limits you. That's a part of it. They've got to be well-rounded.”
