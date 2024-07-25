Advertisement
Wisconsin expands on-field coaching staff to 13 ahead of fall camp

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Head coach Luke Fickell added three on-field coaches to his staff with fall camp set to kick off next week.

Via a release on Thursday morning, the Badgers elevated Jack Cooper, Casey Rabach and Eric Raisbeck into expanded roles.

Casey Rabach will now have an on-field coaching role at Wisconsin.
Casey Rabach will now have an on-field coaching role at Wisconsin. (USAToday Sports)
Cooper, who joined Wisconsin in 2023 as a senior defensive analyst, will now be the Assistant Secondary Coach. With that, he is expected to help both Paul Haynes (cornerbacks coach) and Alex Grinch (safeties) in 2024. Prior to UW, Cooper was the defensive coordinator at the University of Rhode Island.

A former Wisconsin All-American, Rabach has been working in UW's recruiting department since 2022, but he will now assist first-year offensive line coach AJ Blazek this fall. Rabach, who played at UW from 1996 to 2000 and then for 10 seasons in the NFL, will carry the title of Assistant Offensive Line Coach/Director of Scouting. He was instrumental in UW signing five scholarship linemen in 2024 and landing five more in 2025.

Raisbeck's title will switch from Senior Special Teams Analyst to Assistant Special Teams Coach. With that, he is expected to work alongside Matt Mitchell, who holds the title of Outside Linebackers/Special Teams, this fall.

The Badgers will have 13 total assistant coaches for the 2024 season.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Max Steinecker will take over as Wisconsin's general manager. His previous title for the Badgers was Director of Player Personnel. Brandon Rose, who was previously at Alabama, is expected to be the Badgers' new assistant director of player personnel.

Wisconsin's 2024 Coaching Staff
Coach Title

Luke Fickell

Head coach

Phil Longo

Offensive Coordinator/QBs

Mike Tressel

Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers

AJ Blazek

Offensive Line

Alex Grinch

Safeties/Co-Defensive Coordinator

Kenny Guiton

Wide Receivers

Paul Haynes

Cornerbacks

Nate Letton

Tight Ends

Matt Mitchell

Outside Linebackers/Special Teams

Devon Spalding

Running Backs

E.J. Whitlow

Defensive Line

Jack Cooper

Assistant Secondary Coach

Casey Rabach

Assistant Offensive Line Coach/Director of Scouting

Eric Raisbeck

Assistant Special Teams Coach

Lee Rose

Senior Offensive Analyst

Zack Patterson

Quality Control - Offense

Tuf Borland

Graduate Assistant - Defense

Cooper Eckhardt

Graduate Assistant - Offense

Zack Heeman

Graduate Assistant - Offense

Daeshon Martin

Graduate Assistant - Defense

