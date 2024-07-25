Head coach Luke Fickell added three on-field coaches to his staff with fall camp set to kick off next week.

Cooper, who joined Wisconsin in 2023 as a senior defensive analyst, will now be the Assistant Secondary Coach. With that, he is expected to help both Paul Haynes (cornerbacks coach) and Alex Grinch (safeties) in 2024. Prior to UW, Cooper was the defensive coordinator at the University of Rhode Island.

A former Wisconsin All-American, Rabach has been working in UW's recruiting department since 2022, but he will now assist first-year offensive line coach AJ Blazek this fall. Rabach, who played at UW from 1996 to 2000 and then for 10 seasons in the NFL, will carry the title of Assistant Offensive Line Coach/Director of Scouting. He was instrumental in UW signing five scholarship linemen in 2024 and landing five more in 2025.

Raisbeck's title will switch from Senior Special Teams Analyst to Assistant Special Teams Coach. With that, he is expected to work alongside Matt Mitchell, who holds the title of Outside Linebackers/Special Teams, this fall.

The Badgers will have 13 total assistant coaches for the 2024 season.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Max Steinecker will take over as Wisconsin's general manager. His previous title for the Badgers was Director of Player Personnel. Brandon Rose, who was previously at Alabama, is expected to be the Badgers' new assistant director of player personnel.