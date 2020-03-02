UW jumped into the poll after receiving only seven points last week (one voter at No.22, one voter at No.23).

Beating Minnesota Sunday to extend its winning streak to a season-high six games, the Badgers are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season, receiving 179 points to sit at No.24 in Monday’s edition.

MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin is peaking at the right time of the college basketball calendar, and national basketball writers have taken notice.

The Badgers (19-10, 12-6 Big Ten) enter the final week of the Big Ten regular season in a three-way tie for second place in the conference, sitting one game behind front-runner Maryland. UW’s 71-69 victory over the Gophers improved the Badgers to 14-1 at home this season and gave the Badgers at least 12 conference wins in 10 of the last 11 seasons.

Wisconsin is almost guaranteed to hear its named called on Selection Sunday March 15, making the Badgers one of five teams to have participated in 21 of the last 22 NCAA tournaments. Ranked No.30 in the latest NET rankings, the Badgers are 5-1 against the top 25 of the NET rankings and has eight Quad-1 wins, the most in the Big Ten.

“They’ve handled things in a very mature, appropriate way,” head coach Greg Gard said of his team Sunday. “They’ve walked through this season day by day and have handled the situations that have come at them, both internally and externally, in the right manner. It’s paid off. It’s been a great life lesson experience for them if you stay true to who you are, stick together and help the guy to your right and your left, good things will happen.”

Wisconsin will host Northwestern Wednesday night before finishing the regular season at Indiana.