MADISON, Wis. – University of Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard was roughly halfway through answering his first question from reporters, discussing the University’s strategy for handling the rapidly changing world of college basketball when his phone started vibrating in his jacket pocket. A brief pause to see if the call was related to the portal (spoiler: it wasn’t) is a snapshot into what life has been like for him and hundreds of other coaches in college basketball’s new age of free agency. “Here’s the first thing everybody needs to understand, we have to move out of how things were and walk away from yesteryear because we are in a completely different era,” he said. “It’s something that we saw coming, quite frankly, for two, three, four years as this was coming down the pipe. Anybody that has been shocked, stunned, surprised by anything … it’s kind of like the folks who turn on the TV March 10 and question what happens in the tournament, meaning you haven’t paid attention to the rest of the year. If you are surprised by what has happened to the transfer portal and NIL and where it has grown to, you haven’t paid attention.”

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard will begin his 10th season for the Badgers in the fall (Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Gard touched on many topics before Wisconsin’s end-of-the-season banquet last month, which had a different feel than past years. After seeing only two players transfer after the 22-23 season, Wisconsin had seven players enter the portal as NIL and pay-for-play arrangements grow exponentially as schools struggle to keep pace with no oversight from the NCAA. The portal finally closed for new submissions on May 1, and UW was able to rebuild its roster with portal additions Xavier Amos (Northern Illinois), Camren Hunter (Central Arkansas), and John Tonje (Missouri). The Badgers have one more available scholarship and have been tied to other uncommitted prospects. The NIL money Amos, Hunter, and Tonje are getting from Wisconsin’s NIL fundraising arm, The Varsity Collective, is unknown and hasn’t been distributed (The Varsity Collective is not affiliated with the University and not subject to open record requests). What is known is that Wisconsin still has work to do to build its NIL coffers to match some of the top basketball-first programs in the country. While Gard said his NIL resource pool nearly tripled heading into this offseason, the massive dollar figures players are commanding and getting increased five times, part of the reason UW lost 2023-24 starters A.J. Storr (Kansas) and Chucky Hepburn (Louisville) to reported high six-figure deals. “Where it’s going is what we don’t have an answer to because we don’t have an end game in sight,” Gard said. “In my position, I have to manage today and then the powers at be at the NCAA, conference level, Congress as they maybe get involved down the road more, that’s the down-the-road answer. “What I have to focus on is we are highly competitive in the era we’re in. It’s different at every school. There are no two schools that are approaching this the same. There are no two schools that look at it the same. There is no rulebook and playbook for this and that’s one of the issues that we all operate on our own.”

Central Arkansas point guard Camren Hunter (23) was one of three players signed out of the portal by Wisconsin (Brett Rojo/USA TODAY Sports)