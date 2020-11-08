Wisconsin hasn’t played a game since October 23, as the Badgers’ last two games were ruled “no contests” after a coronavirus outbreak postponed all team activities.

MADISON, Wis. – A second straight week without a game has equaled a second straight drop in the polls for Wisconsin, as the Badgers fell three spots to No.13 in Sunday’s Associated Press poll.

The drop is modest in comparison to Wisconsin’s scheduled opponent Saturday. Ranked No.18 two weeks ago, Michigan (1-2) has dropped out of the polls after successive clunkers to Michigan State and Indiana, the latter which beat the Wolverines for the first time since 1987.

The Hoosiers – which moved up to No.10 this week – racked up 460 total yards and held Michigan to 13 rushing yards in Saturday’s 38-21 win in Bloomington.

Wisconsin trails the all-time series 16-51-1, but the Badgers have won six of the last 10 meetings dating back to 2005, including a 35-14 win in Madison last season. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ABC.

The Badgers are hopeful that they’ll be able to play this weekend after the school said Saturday that the program currently has 14 active COVID-19 cases (down 13 from last Tuesday) and have had just one student-athlete and one staff member test positive since midweek. Wisconsin is planning on releasing its updated testing numbers Monday.

Wisconsin is currently sitting in third place in the Big Ten West behind Northwestern (3-0) and Purdue (2-0). The Badgers need to play all five of their remaining games in order to quality for the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis next month.





