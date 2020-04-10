A consensus All-American and the school’s first winner of the Rimington Award, presented annually to the top center in the country, Biadasz is considered one of the top interior linemen in the draft. However, the Amherst, Wis., native has been pegged anywhere from a late first-round selection to an early fourth-round pick.

MADISON, Wis. - While tailback Jonathan Taylor has received plenty of praise for his junior season and offseason combine drills, center Tyler Biadasz has largely gone under the radar because of a minor shoulder surgery that prevented him from any on-field workouts. However, with 41 consecutive games played at center for Wisconsin and having a large impact on Taylor’s 2,000-yard seasons, Biadasz has game tape that speaks for itself.

BadgerBlitz Wisconsin NFL Draft Preview - A breakdown of Tyler Biadasz and his comments from Badgers Pro Day

Coming to Wisconsin as a three-star defensive tackle and helping lead his high school to a state championship his senior season, Biadasz quickly became a hot prospect at a center spot that was lacking in depth. He was so impressive with his ability to pick up the nuances of the position that following the conclusion of his redshirt season, incumbent center Michael Deiter was willing to change positions to allow Biadasz the opportunity to play.

While Biadasz only played center during his three seasons at Wisconsin, he enters the draft following his redshirt junior season having the ability to play any interior position on the offensive line. Across the spectrum of draft analyst websites, Biadasz is praised for his movement, his ability to explode out of his stance, his awareness of defensive stunts and gap assignments, his power and his ability as a run blocker. The latter shouldn’t be a surprise considering the Badgers’ run-first philosophy, but Biadasz’s talent as a run blocker comes from his hand placement and striking ability between the shoulder pads, upper-body strength and ability to stifled defenders without drawing penalties.

Through the regular season, Biadasz graded out with an identical 86.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus that the site gave him in 2018, adding that he improved greatly in pass protection during his junior season. Biadasz allowed just two total pressures through the regular season and was the only center with elite grades in both the run game and the passing game, a reason why he was a consensus All-American and why PFF rated him a top-10 center for three consecutive seasons.

While they don’t factor into his PFF grade, Biadasz’s leadership skills are undeniable, evidenced by the fact the Badgers had to break in four new starters entering 2019 and didn’t miss a beat with Biadasz calling the shots in the middle of the line.

In terms of other weaknesses scouts have seen in him, there’s been criticism of his pass protection, as one site called it solid but unspectacular. I’ve seen it written that Biadasz suffers from poor balance, causing him to drop to his knees when overpowered (a sign that he would struggle against speed defenders), he flails at the second level more than you’d expect, relies too much on his upper-body strength rather than his legs and that he’s not a “classic Wisconsin blocker in terms of strength or grip strength.”

Biadasz has undergone surgery the last two seasons, having hip surgery that caused him to miss the 2019 spring practices and the cleanup of the AC joint this spring. I doubt those cause much concern considering his durability during the last three seasons.