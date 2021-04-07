Wisconsin has put together a nine-member search committee that will include football coach Paul Chryst , softball coach Yvette Healey and basketball assistant coach Alando Tucker . The search committee will be chaired by Peter Miller, the UW Athletic Board chair and professor of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis in the School of Education.

MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin will cast a wide net to find a suitable replacement for Barry Alvarez and use a wide-ranging search committee to make that happen.

“We look forward to a robust and extensive search to identify the best candidate to lead the UW Athletic Department forward,” Miller said.

Alvarez – who has led the department since 2004 – announced Tuesday that he’s retiring on June 30, 2021, after more than 30 years with the school. His 17 years as athletic director makes him the third-longest serving athletic director in the Power 5 conference.

The goal, according to the release, has the committee having a new director of athletics in place this summer.

“The search process will prioritize finding a new AD who embraces the university’s commitment to student-athlete well-being and success, on and off the field excellence, and our institution’s values on diversity and inclusion,” UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said. “Barry’s successor should be able to continue his legacy of success and make our alumni and fans across the state proud.”

The position reports to Blank, provides oversight for all aspects of the varsity athletic programs, including matters pertaining to personnel, academic and athletic success, budget, facilities, operations, fundraising, compliance, and student-athlete welfare and development.

Under Alvarez’s guidance, the department has consistently dealt with a budget surplus, undergone multiple facility upgrades to most varsity sports and won … a lot. Since Alvarez took his current role, the department has won 16 national championships, 73 conference championships and has had sustained success in the department’s two top revenue-generating sports – football and men’s basketball.

Other members of the search committee include Elzie Higginbottom (UW alumnus and President/CEO of East Lake Management & Development Corp.), Ted Kellner (UW alumnus and chairman and CEO, T&M Partners, LLC), Jeff Mack (UW alumnus and First Vice President Park Bank), Laurel Rice (past chair of the Athletic Board) and Eden Rane (student-athlete in Lightweight Rowing).