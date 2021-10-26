Wisconsin defense tested in different manner when Iowa comes to town
MADISON, WIS. -- Another week, another scheme for Wisconsin's defense to scout and prepare for.
Two weekends ago, Jim Leonhard's unit mostly contained a unique, triple-option flexbone attack from Army that grinds away in run-heavy fashion. Three days ago, it flipped the switch to hold a pass-happy Purdue offense to only 219 yards and one offensive touchdown. Saturday brings a physical battle to Camp Randall Stadium with an Iowa program that wants to establish its ground game.
"You think about even past the two weeks," defensive end Matt Henningsen said on Monday. "You go from Army, a team that's special in its own regard, and then you go to Purdue -- the opposite end of the spectrum from Army -- and now you got Iowa, who knows who they are. That's for sure. Purdue kinda knew who they were, Army knows who they are, right? We're playing teams that have identities.
“They run that offense that they think they're more physical. That's how they play. That's their brand of football, and that's what they're gonna try to do, and they're gonna try to run the ball. That's what Iowa does every week, 'I'm gonna try to run the ball.' So it's on us to stop the run, especially up front. The front seven’s got a unique challenge for us this week, and they got some big boys up front. They got some good players. They got a good back, and they're gonna try and run the ball."
Henningsen noted that Iowa is "run first, pass second." Leonhard spoke with reporters on Monday before the senior defensive end's availability. He offered up the differences between how Purdue challenged his defense last week and how No. 9 Iowa will try to on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ESPN).
“Huge change in how they try to attack," Leonhard said. "Purdue is very much rhythm, timing, get everybody in the routes, put a lot on the quarterback. Whereas Iowa is more run, play action, naked [bootlegs]. The schemes change. They'll still get to some of their quick game and work the vertical passing game, but so much more works off of the run game, whereas Purdue, some of their elements and a lot of the ones they ended up having success with were off run action and things like that. But it wasn't their go to. It's not what they do play in, play out, so definitely different.
“These guys [are] using multiple tight ends and fullback, putting him back on the field. So different approach, different spacing, a lot of different concepts in the pass game, but similar to what we see on a day-to-day basis from our offense so that definitely helps when you get into a week like this.”
Wisconsin has proven its mettle over halfway through the 2021 regular season. After seven games, it ranks first in the nation in rush defense (53.3 yards per game), second in the country in total defense (223 yards per game) and fourth in third-down conversion defense (26.8%).
That matches up well with Iowa's running attack, which has floundered heading into the weekend matchup. It currently sits 103rd in the nation at 116.6 rushing yards per game. Kirk Ferentz's offense averages only 3.1 yards per carry, but it does offer one of the nation's best centers in redshirt junior Tyler Linderbaum.
Linderbaum initially moved from the defensive to offensive line room after the 2018 season, and he emerged into a premier player. Last season, he claimed multiple All-America nods, a first-team All-Big Ten honor by the media, and was named one of a trio of finalists for the Rimington Trophy, given to the nation's top center.
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Linderbaum currently holds a grade of 93.1 by Pro Football Focus (PFF) through seven games this year. He will pose a challenge to nose tackle Keeanu Benton and the Wisconsin defensive line.
“He's an athletic guy," Henningsen said. "He's quick, and a lot of time when you see a center like that with that type of quickness, you don't expect him to be as physical and as strong as he is. So it's definitely a unique challenge for us, for Keeanu upfront in that zero[-technique] to try and neutralize him because he's a playmaker.
"He's on the offensive line, but he's a playmaker and that's real. We're just gonna do whatever we can to neutralize him in the run game and get to the quarterback and pass.”
Carrying the ball behind Linderbaum and Iowa's offensive line is running back Tyler Goodson. The 5-foot-10, 199-pound junior from Suwanee, Ga., leads Iowa in rushing with 586 yards on 136 carries (4.3 yards per attempt) and five touchdowns.
How the Hawkeyes "run their inside zone, outside zone schemes are always fascinating," according to senior inside linebacker Jack Sanborn.
"It's kind of tough to deal with because they're able to run with those linemen," Sanborn said on Monday. "Those linemen are able to get out and everything.
“You really got to be good with not only your footwork, but reading where is this back trying to go? What is the actual intent of this scheme, because they were able to marry it so well. So they always bring a challenge, but it's an exciting challenge."
Last season, Goodson ran 11 times for 106 yards in Iowa's 28-7 win over Wisconsin, greatly aided by an 80-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown run.
“He's got the experience, and I think this is the third year now that I'll be playing against him," Sanborn said. "Not only does he have the experience, but he'll run behind his pads. He knows how to run behind his pads, but he’s also so versatile and so shifty that you watch him on film, he makes guys miss in space, makes guys miss in the hole.
"When he understands the scheme so well now, because of his experience, that when he's hitting the line of scrimmage, he's going full speed. He knows where he wants to go."
Handing him the ball this season has been quarterback Spencer Petras. The redshirt junior has completed 59.5% of his passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns, though he has thrown six interceptions this season. Four came in Iowa's lone loss to Purdue two weekends ago. Ferentz's offense averages 194.3 yards per game through the air, but UW allows only 169.7 yards per contest -- good for tenth in the nation and second in the Big Ten.
Petras' main target has been tight end Sam LaPorta (28 receptions, 332 yards, two touchdowns), but he has also found Goodson out of the backfield in the passing game 18 times for 178 yards and a score. Wide receiver Nico Ragaini has reeled in 17 catches for 234 yards and a touchdown reception as well.
Sanborn called out Petras' experience being key in an offense like the Hawkeyes run.
"What they love to do, and what they did to us last year a lot is they like to run the ball, and then make that run game kind of set up their play action," Sanborn said. "So then when they want to take that shot or when they want to do something, then they're gonna run some play action off of it, and he’s effective.
"He's effective at finding the open guy, understanding where he wants to go with the ball, and he's accurate. He can hit those shots and he can throw the ball anywhere on the field, so it's gonna bring a challenge. But like I said, Iowa week is a fun week and I'm looking forward to it all.”