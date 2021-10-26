Wisconsin defense tested in different manner when Iowa comes to town

MADISON, WIS. -- Another week, another scheme for Wisconsin's defense to scout and prepare for. Two weekends ago, Jim Leonhard's unit mostly contained a unique, triple-option flexbone attack from Army that grinds away in run-heavy fashion. Three days ago, it flipped the switch to hold a pass-happy Purdue offense to only 219 yards and one offensive touchdown. Saturday brings a physical battle to Camp Randall Stadium with an Iowa program that wants to establish its ground game. "You think about even past the two weeks," defensive end Matt Henningsen said on Monday. "You go from Army, a team that's special in its own regard, and then you go to Purdue -- the opposite end of the spectrum from Army -- and now you got Iowa, who knows who they are. That's for sure. Purdue kinda knew who they were, Army knows who they are, right? We're playing teams that have identities. “They run that offense that they think they're more physical. That's how they play. That's their brand of football, and that's what they're gonna try to do, and they're gonna try to run the ball. That's what Iowa does every week, 'I'm gonna try to run the ball.' So it's on us to stop the run, especially up front. The front seven’s got a unique challenge for us this week, and they got some big boys up front. They got some good players. They got a good back, and they're gonna try and run the ball."

Henningsen noted that Iowa is "run first, pass second." Leonhard spoke with reporters on Monday before the senior defensive end's availability. He offered up the differences between how Purdue challenged his defense last week and how No. 9 Iowa will try to on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ESPN). “Huge change in how they try to attack," Leonhard said. "Purdue is very much rhythm, timing, get everybody in the routes, put a lot on the quarterback. Whereas Iowa is more run, play action, naked [bootlegs]. The schemes change. They'll still get to some of their quick game and work the vertical passing game, but so much more works off of the run game, whereas Purdue, some of their elements and a lot of the ones they ended up having success with were off run action and things like that. But it wasn't their go to. It's not what they do play in, play out, so definitely different. “These guys [are] using multiple tight ends and fullback, putting him back on the field. So different approach, different spacing, a lot of different concepts in the pass game, but similar to what we see on a day-to-day basis from our offense so that definitely helps when you get into a week like this.” Wisconsin has proven its mettle over halfway through the 2021 regular season. After seven games, it ranks first in the nation in rush defense (53.3 yards per game), second in the country in total defense (223 yards per game) and fourth in third-down conversion defense (26.8%). That matches up well with Iowa's running attack, which has floundered heading into the weekend matchup. It currently sits 103rd in the nation at 116.6 rushing yards per game. Kirk Ferentz's offense averages only 3.1 yards per carry, but it does offer one of the nation's best centers in redshirt junior Tyler Linderbaum. Linderbaum initially moved from the defensive to offensive line room after the 2018 season, and he emerged into a premier player. Last season, he claimed multiple All-America nods, a first-team All-Big Ten honor by the media, and was named one of a trio of finalists for the Rimington Trophy, given to the nation's top center. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Linderbaum currently holds a grade of 93.1 by Pro Football Focus (PFF) through seven games this year. He will pose a challenge to nose tackle Keeanu Benton and the Wisconsin defensive line. “He's an athletic guy," Henningsen said. "He's quick, and a lot of time when you see a center like that with that type of quickness, you don't expect him to be as physical and as strong as he is. So it's definitely a unique challenge for us, for Keeanu upfront in that zero[-technique] to try and neutralize him because he's a playmaker. "He's on the offensive line, but he's a playmaker and that's real. We're just gonna do whatever we can to neutralize him in the run game and get to the quarterback and pass.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BY2NvcmRpbmcgdG8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9QRkZfQ29sbGVnZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AcGZmX2NvbGxl Z2U8L2E+LCBUeWxlciBMaW5kZXJiYXVtIGlzIGN1cnJlbnRseSAxc3QgYW1v bmcgRkJTIGNlbnRlcnMgd2l0aCBhIDkxLjggb2ZmZW5zaXZlIGdyYWRlIGFu ZCBhIDkyLjMgcnVuIGJsb2NraW5nIGdyYWRlLiBJbiBhZGRpdGlvbiwgdGhl IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxs P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBoYXdrZXllZm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IGNl bnRlciBoYXMgb25seSBhbGxvd2VkIG9uZSBzYWNrIG9uIDIzNSBwYXNzIGJs b2NraW5nIHNuYXBzIHNvIGZhciB0aGlzIHNlYXNvbi4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL3JpbWluZ3RvbndhdGNobGlzdD9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I3JpbWluZ3Rvbndh dGNobGlzdDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2VlQk1nY2ZkaVEi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9lZUJNZ2NmZGlRPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJp bWluZ3RvbiBUcm9waHkgKEByaW1pbmd0b250cm9waHkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcmltaW5ndG9udHJvcGh5L3N0YXR1cy8xNDUx NjI3MTczMzY2OTM1NTU2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIg MjIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==