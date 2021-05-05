Benjamin Worgull has covered Wisconsin football and basketball since 2004. Follow him on Twitter at @TheBadgerNation
With the 2021 spring practice for the University of Wisconsin completed, BadgerBlitz.com compiled what we’ve learned from interviews with Badgers coaches and players and five open practices to examine the Badgers defense. In our 3-2-1 feature, we tell you three things we learned, ask two questions, and make one bold prediction.
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED
1. Safeties Scott Nelson and Collin Wilder Are A Solid Tandem
Having to replace a safety who has started 26 games over three seasons is no easy task, but defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard constantly rotating his safeties means the Badgers can absorb the loss of Eric Burrell. Better news still, seniors Scott Nelson and Collin Wilder are an experienced tandem that has exceptional chemistry. The roommates spent most of spring building chemistry working together after both were listed as co-starters at free safety last season.
“I think they work well together,” Leonhard said. “It’s been a couple years they’ve been in the secondary together in that rotation of three or four guys that have got the majority of snaps. Comfort level between them is very, very high. I like what they bring. As a group, it’s about finding who’s next to really step in and balance that group out.”
