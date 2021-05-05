 Wisconsin's Defense In Better Shape Heading into 2021 Season
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-05 16:01:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Wisconsin Defense 3-2-1: What we've learned heading into summer

Benjamin Worgull • BadgerBlitz
Staff
@TheBadgerNation
Benjamin Worgull has covered Wisconsin football and basketball since 2004. Follow him on Twitter at @TheBadgerNation

With the 2021 spring practice for the University of Wisconsin completed, BadgerBlitz.com compiled what we’ve learned from interviews with Badgers coaches and players and five open practices to examine the Badgers defense. In our 3-2-1 feature, we tell you three things we learned, ask two questions, and make one bold prediction.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder returns an interception against Wake Forest in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.
Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder returns an interception against Wake Forest in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. (UW Athletics)

1. Safeties Scott Nelson and Collin Wilder Are A Solid Tandem

Having to replace a safety who has started 26 games over three seasons is no easy task, but defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard constantly rotating his safeties means the Badgers can absorb the loss of Eric Burrell. Better news still, seniors Scott Nelson and Collin Wilder are an experienced tandem that has exceptional chemistry. The roommates spent most of spring building chemistry working together after both were listed as co-starters at free safety last season.

“I think they work well together,” Leonhard said. “It’s been a couple years they’ve been in the secondary together in that rotation of three or four guys that have got the majority of snaps. Comfort level between them is very, very high. I like what they bring. As a group, it’s about finding who’s next to really step in and balance that group out.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dpc2NvbnNpbi5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3Mvd2lzY29uc2luLWRlZmVuc2UtMy0yLTEtd2hhdC13ZS12ZS1s ZWFybmVkLWhlYWRpbmctaW50by1zdW1tZXIiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9u KCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3Jp cHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2Ny aXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUg ZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUg dGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcu Y29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJl Zm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAg PGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/ YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGd2lzY29uc2luLnJp dmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGd2lzY29uc2luLWRlZmVuc2UtMy0yLTEtd2hh dC13ZS12ZS1sZWFybmVkLWhlYWRpbmctaW50by1zdW1tZXImYzU9MjAyMjcz MzE3NSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwh LS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=