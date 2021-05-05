Having to replace a safety who has started 26 games over three seasons is no easy task, but defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard constantly rotating his safeties means the Badgers can absorb the loss of Eric Burrell. Better news still, seniors Scott Nelson and Collin Wilder are an experienced tandem that has exceptional chemistry. The roommates spent most of spring building chemistry working together after both were listed as co-starters at free safety last season.

“I think they work well together,” Leonhard said. “It’s been a couple years they’ve been in the secondary together in that rotation of three or four guys that have got the majority of snaps. Comfort level between them is very, very high. I like what they bring. As a group, it’s about finding who’s next to really step in and balance that group out.”