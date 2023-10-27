Madison — 325-160. That’s the combined score of the last nine matchups between Ohio State and Wisconsin, all wins for the Buckeyes. The Badgers haven’t only not won in 13 years, they rarely even come close. Ohio State’s offenses consistently decimate Badger defenses, and this year could be another installment, especially if the Buckeyes exploit Wisconsin’s struggles against the run.

Wisconsin inside linebackers Jake Chaney and Jordan Turner. (Dan Sanger//BadgerBlitz Photographer)

Run defense has been one of the major inconsistencies for the Badgers this season. Three weeks ago, they completely shut down Rutgers, then let Iowa and Illinois run for 423 yards combined. Ohio State tends to lean on the pass, but it will enter Camp Randall knowing that if all else fails, it can run it down the Badgers’ throats. Despite Wisconsin’s recent struggles, starting linebacker Jake Chaney feels confidence in their improvement. “I think it [run defense] was a struggle in the beginning,” Chaney said. “We didn’t expect to be hit in the mouth like that, but we’re making steps and strides in the right direction.” They’ll enter Saturday with some extra confidence, coming off of perhaps their best win all season against the Illini. The Badgers came back from down multiple scores and stole a late win, scoring 18 points in the fourth quarter. Such an impressive win could’ve created complacency, but Wisconsin is aware that they have bigger fish to fry. “In all honesty, wins mean a lot, but they’re not as celebrated as you think they would be,” Chaney said. “I’m not trying to put down our win or anything, but winning’s the standard.” The Badgers defense will gear up for an offense that may not seem as scary as the Ohio State offenses of recent years, but are still capable of making Saturday ugly. They lost a few key members of last year’s Buckeye team that beat Wisconsin, 52-21. Three Buckeyes were drafted in the first round alone of the most recent NFL Draft, but they’ll roll out a new litany of future pros. Ohio State’s best player this year is receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who’s all-but-certain to go near the top of next year’s NFL Draft. He’ll be the absolute priority for Mike Tressel, as he is for every defensive coordinator. Ohio State has never run their offense through a receiver like this. Harrison Jr. not only one of the best players in the nation, he’s among the most valuable. “Maybe they’re a little bit more of a pass-first team, they want to air it out, that’s what they want to do,” Chaney said. “But they have the guys to run the ball, and with offenses, if you can’t stop the run, they’re gonna run the ball.”

Linebacker Jake Chaney. (Dan Sanger//BadgerBlitz Photographer)