MEQUON - LaTrevion Fenderson was a relatively unknown name on the recruiting front prior to his offer from Wisconsin this past summer.

With a high-major scholarship now in hand, the junior from The Prairie School in Racine has had a target on his back this winter.

"I feel like I’m getting double teamed a lot and teams are looking to stop me," Fenderson said after a win over Catholic Memorial on Friday at the WBY Shootout. "It does feel like schools make it a point to plan for me this year."