It was a successful fall for Brenden Anes, who saw his scholarship list explode into the double digits.

The three-star linebacker from Fred J. Page High School in Tennessee took roughly 10 unofficial visits, a number Anes himself admitted was quite high.

"I took a lot of visits. Probably too many," Anes said with a laugh. "I started with Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Memphis, Liberty, Clemson, Wisconsin and Wake Forest. And I'm probably missing two or three off the top of my head."