Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-22 13:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Wisconsin continuing to evaluate 2020 point guard Lorne Bowman

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

MEQUON - After a strong camp performance at Wisconsin last month, Lorne Bowman continues to see his recruiting stock rise with the Badgers.

This weekend at the NY2LA Sports Summer Jam in Mequon, head coach Greg Gard watched the 6-foot-2, 180-pound point guard from St. Mary's High School in Michigan.

Vekxo0i60bjb70jzk4dr
Lorne Bowman
Jon McNamara/Rivals.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}