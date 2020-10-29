Wisconsin's football program has received three more "confirmed positive PCR tests for COVID-19," according to a release by the athletic department on Thursday afternoon. UW states two of those come from "additional staff members" and one from a student-athlete, "as of Thursday morning." Combined with Wednesday's statement where the department announced it would halt football "team-related activities for at least seven days due to the elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Badgers program," eight people designated as "staff members" -- which includes head coach Paul Chryst -- and seven players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since Oct. 24. There are 16 "active COVID-19 cases" in all, according to UW.

In the same updated release, UW confirmed athletic director Barry Alvarez tested negative. Wisconsin stated that there is "no definitive timeline for a return to in-person football activities, but the earliest that could occur is Wednesday, Nov. 4." For Chryst, the earliest he can come back to his team on an in-person basis is Saturday, Nov. 7. Alvarez spoke about the use of hotel rooms for players during Wednesday's Zoom availability with reporters. UW provided more detail about their plans: “Wisconsin Athletics has secured rooms at a local hotel for football players that have not recorded positive tests in an effort to further separate those who live together and mitigate the spread of the virus. Each of the players in the hotel has his own room and the rooms are all located in the same area of the hotel so as to limit exposure to other hotel guests. These living arrangements will remain in effect as long as Wisconsin Athletics deems it necessary.”