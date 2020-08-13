 Will no fall season affect Wisconsin's current commits?
Wisconsin commits react to the Big Ten postponing its football season

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Tuesday, the Big Ten announced that its 2020-2021 fall sports season would be postponed until the spring.

With that news, BadgerBlitz.com reached out to all 15 members of Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting class to get their reaction.

"I personally feel like the season being canceled will be a blessing in disguise. Not exactly sure how it will affect my recruitment but I’m not worried about anything."

